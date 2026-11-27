



Cha Ae-sel, 28, who runs a stationery shop, has been keeping what she calls a “daily calendar diary” for the past two years.

“I keep a diary using a daily tear-off calendar. Every day, I tear off a page and write a short diary entry on the back. It's closer to a memo than a diary, and sometimes I jot down things I need to do or moments I enjoyed.”

Her routine involves tearing off one page each day and leaving a short entry on the reverse side. Over time, these daily records become a one-of-a-kind “365-day mini-book of personal tastes.”

“I bought a daily calendar but found myself leaving it untouched on some days, so I started thinking about how to make sure I tore off a page every day. That's when I began writing on the back,” Cha said. “Keeping a diary this way is less burdensome than I expected, and because the pages are small, it's not difficult to write something. I like that leaving behind at least one little record each day has become a habit.”

Kim Min-kyung, an editor at Minumsa Publishing known as a “celebrity of the publishing world,” uses her daily calendar to build what she calls a “happiness savings account.”

Ten minutes before leaving work, she writes two or three lines on the back of that day's page about what made her happy, as if depositing money into a savings account. She then folds the page and puts it in a box. At the end of the year, she takes out the accumulated pages as if collecting a matured savings deposit.

Appearing on the YouTube channel Minumsa TV, Kim said, “As I kept writing, I realized there weren't as many happy moments as I had thought, so I also started recording unhappy experiences, such as feeling exhausted at work, being scolded or making mistakes.” She added that she wraps up the year by gathering with friends or family and reading through the pages they have saved over the past 12 months.

From Gen Z social media trend to multigenerational hit

Unlike conventional monthly calendars, which display the month, date and day of the week together, daily tear-off calendars feature just one day per sheet. Their popularity is growing. Although users have to tear off a page every day, these calendars are no longer just for keeping track of dates. They have become something to read, write in and collect. Evolving into lifestyle merchandise that can start the morning with a single sentence or showcase personal tastes, they have taken on a new role.

On social media, sharing photos of daily calendars has become a trend among Millennials and Gen Z, broadly defined as those born from the early 1980s to the early 2010s. While younger generations may be driving the trend, actual buyers span a much wider age range.

According to online bookstore Yes24, people in their 40s accounted for the largest share of daily calendar purchases at 46.4 percent. They were followed by those in their 30s (22.4 percent), 50s (18.2 percent) and 20s (8.0 percent).

Growth in the daily calendar market has also been significant. As of Nov. 18 this year, sales of daily calendars at Yes24 had increased 39.3 percent compared with 2021. With demand concentrated around the end and beginning of each year, sales are expected to accelerate further in the coming weeks. Major online bookstores have already begun selling their 2027 daily calendars.

Minumsa's "Insaeng Illyeok" (Daily Calendar of Life), which helped lead the “text hip” trend of renewed interest in printed words among younger consumers, is a prime example of a steady seller. The calendar features memorable passages from classical Chinese works published by Minumsa, including "The Analects," "The Mingxin Baojian" and "Caigentan."

First released in 2018 with an initial print run of 3,000 copies, it has since been produced annually as a limited edition of 15,000 to 20,000 copies. It sells out every year, with prepared stocks sometimes exhausted even before the new year begins.

Another popular item is the World Literature Collection Classics Calendar, featuring passages selected from Minumsa's World Literature Collection, which has surpassed 500 volumes. It is offered as a limited-edition gift to customers who spend at least 20,000 won ($14) on the publisher's World Literature Collection through online bookstores at the end of the year.

Last year, the calendar was also released as a mobile application, which has already surpassed 100,000 downloads. Its easy-to-share format has helped it spread through social media. BTS leader RM and IVE member Jang Won-young have also joined the trend by sharing photos of their calendars.

Kim Young-min, a Seoul National University professor of political science and international relations known as the “idol of the column-writing world,” released daily calendar "Deurimnyeok" through Gimm Young Publishers last year and followed it up with another, titled "Gongburyeok," through book publisher Across this year.

The latter is a daily calendar featuring 365 carefully selected passages from Kim's books, including "What Is Studying?" and "It Is Good to Think About Death in the Morning."

“After publishing 'Deurimnyeok,' we confirmed that there was demand for daily calendars, which led us to plan 'Gongburyeok' this year,” said Kang Tae-young, an editor at Across.

During a book crowdfunding campaign held on the Kyobo Bookstore website from Nov. 6–18, "Gongburyeok" raised 11.14 million won (approximately $7,700), more than 22 times its original funding goal.

Turning the pages of a daily calendar filled with memorable passages is essentially like reading one short piece of literature every day.

Shin Sae-byeok, an editor on Minumsa's humanities and social sciences team who has been in charge of Insaeng Illyeok for 10 years, cited “the satisfaction of having read something, even if it's just one passage a day” as one of its biggest attractions.

Consumers can also choose calendars according to their interests and needs. For example, Seogyo Bookshop's "365 Days of Chinese Vocabulary " and Choi Tae-sung's "365 Days of Korean History" published through Frontpage are educational calendars that offer one new piece of knowledge each day.

Others are designed to encourage a particular outlook on life or a positive mindset, including Takahashi's "365 Days of Quotes" from Forest Books, Na Tae-ju's "Every Day Is the First Day" from Dal and Son Woong-jung's "Lifelong Daily Motivation Calendar" published by Suo Seojae.

There are countless ways to use daily calendars. Some people write diary entries on the backs of the pages they tear off, while others paste favorite passages into their planners. They can also add personal messages to meaningful quotes and give them to others as letters, or use particularly memorable pages as bookmarks.

Placed on a desk, they also make attractive accessories for personalizing a workspace, a practice known as “deskterior,” a portmanteau for desk interior design.

“As soon as I wake up, I pour myself a glass of water and sit down to write in my diary. Then I immediately tear off the previous day's calendar page, paste it in and hand-copy the passage printed on it. That's become my morning routine lately,” Instagram user @hiyo.record said as they shared their morning routine.

Why are paper calendars attracting renewed attention when smartphones make it so easy to check the date anytime?

Cha believes the trend is closely linked to a growing number of people who enjoy the act of writing itself, much like the recent popularity of transcribing passages by hand.

“Days simply pass by, but tearing off a page from a daily calendar gives you a real sense that you've turned the page on another day,” she said. “It's different from checking the date on your phone because you end up with a physical record.”

In other words, the tactile experience of tearing off and turning a page by hand, along with the distinctive texture of paper, offers something that digital devices cannot replicate.

Jo A-ran, head of marketing at Minumsa, explained that while daily calendars themselves are not a new product, the appeal lies in the fact that the passage changes every day, offering readers something fresh.

“Daily calendars are the most analog form of paper calendar because they allow people to physically feel the passage of time, one day at a time,” she said.

Ultimately, the popularity of daily tear-off calendars reflects a broader cultural desire to experience the nostalgic charm of retro aesthetics — bringing elements of the past back into contemporary life.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.