“Inner cultivation to manage alienation and depression will become increasingly important in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). We need ‘metacognition’ — the ability to objectively observe our own mental state — to regulate and overcome our emotions.”

Ven. Ilmuk, a 61-year-old Buddhist monk who has practiced meditation in Korea and abroad for 30 years and taught meditation, has published his first book in five years, "Buddha’s Breathing Meditation" (Bulkwang Publishing). Based on the early Buddhist scripture "Anapanasati Sutta" (Mindfulness of Breathing), the book offers a detailed guide to the principles and practice of breathing meditation.

It covers everything from the basic steps of observing one’s breath to obstacles that hinder meditation and ways to overcome them, as well as the process of cultivating concentration and wisdom to end suffering. The book presents breathing meditation as a path that leads beyond mental tranquility to liberation.

At a press conference held Nov. 24 in central Seoul's Insa-dong to mark the publication, Ilmuk emphasized the distinctive nature of Buddhist meditation.

“Many forms of breathing meditation these days focus solely on techniques, taking a purely technical approach,” he said. “The most important element of Buddhist practice is also understanding and overcoming the nature of one’s mind through self-awareness. When you put that into practice through breathing, it becomes breathing meditation.”

Ilmuk also shared his views on how Buddhism should be propagated. According to the results of the 2025 Population and Housing Census sample survey released by Statistics Korea on the same day, the Buddhist population fell from 7.619 million in 2015 to 2.435 million last year, recording the steepest decline among the three major religions at 32 percent.

“I wonder whether Buddhism is losing its vitality by setting aside its own identity and adapting itself to the public,” the monk said. “In the long run, I think it would be more meaningful to highlight the strengths unique to Buddhism and communicate them to people.”

Ilmuk decided to become a monk in 1996 while pursuing his doctoral studies in mathematics at Seoul National University, believing that “academic study alone cannot free us from suffering.” That year and the following year saw more than 10 Seoul National University students and graduates enter monastic life, drawing considerable attention.

He was ordained by Ven. Wontaek, a monk at Baengnyeonam Hermitage at Haein Temple who carries on the legacy of the late Ven. Seongcheol, and spent about a decade studying Mahayana Buddhism before undertaking intensive practice at meditation centers in France, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

In 2009, he founded Jetavana Monastery, where he teaches early Buddhist teachings and guides meditation and spiritual practice.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.