From food to culture, ASEAN Week weaves closer ties with Korea

From exploring Southeast Asia's cultural heritage through immersive exhibitions to savoring traditional dishes from 11 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and discussing the future of youth, this year's ASEAN Week is bringing a wide range of experiences to Seoul and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Organized by the ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC), the annual event kicked off Friday with the unveiling of the newly revamped Seoul ASEAN Hall and the opening of the three-day ASEAN Food Festa.

"This year's ASEAN Week offers a meaningful opportunity to experience the diverse appeal of ASEAN through all five senses," said Kim Jae-shin, secretary-general of the AKC, expressing hope that the programs would deepen mutual understanding and cultural affinity between ASEAN and Korea.

Weaving connections through culture

The center unveiled the newly revamped Seoul ASEAN Hall during Friday's opening ceremony, featuring an exhibition titled "Gyeotda — Modern Heritage Canvas."

The center's efforts to promote ASEAN culture in Korea date back to 2009, when it established its first ASEAN Hall as an exhibition and information space at the Korea Press Center in Seoul. The initiative has since expanded, with the opening of Jeju ASEAN Hall in 2022, the official launch of Seoul ASEAN Hall as a permanent exhibition space in August 2025 and the establishment of Jeonju ASEAN Hall in September.

Building on these efforts, the newly revamped exhibition, whose title means "to weave together and lean on one another," invites visitors to explore the cultures and lifestyles of the 11 ASEAN member states through an immersive experience combining physical exhibits and digital media.

The exhibition features four themed spaces: "Gyeotda with Hands," highlighting traditional crafts and travel destinations; "Gyeotda Face to Face," showcasing the region's natural landscapes, cities and cultures through video; "Gyeotda in Every Breath," evoking the region through scent and sound; and "Gyeotda Through Memories," exploring stories that connect the past and present.

"The Korean word 'gyeotda' evokes the act of interweaving and the spirit of mutual support," the secretary-general said. "It is truly a fitting reflection of ASEAN and Korea: distinct in our identities yet connected through our shared experiences and aspirations."

António de Sá Benevides, ambassador of Timor-Leste to Korea and chair of the ASEAN Committee, noted the renewed Seoul ASEAN Hall symbolizes togetherness, mutual support and solidarity.

"These values are at the heart of ASEAN, where eleven member states, despite their diverse cultures and traditions, remain united by a shared vision of peace, stability, and prosperity," Benevides said.

Taste of 11 countries

As part of the annual event, the 2026 ASEAN Food Festa runs from Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seoul Madang in front of the Korea Press Center, under the theme “ASEAN Flavor: Good Things Take Time,” offering visitors a chance to explore traditional dishes and culinary cultures from all 11 ASEAN member states.

"Southeast Asian cuisine is, at its heart, an art of patience — flavors carefully developed over time, recipes passed down through generations, and meals meant to be savored rather than rushed," said Kim. "Through the ASEAN Food Festa, we hope to share not just the flavors of Southeast Asia, but the values and stories behind them."

Visitors will be able to sample signature dishes such as Malaysia's nasi lemak and Singapore's laksa, alongside traditional foods less commonly found in Korea. Coffee from Timor-Leste, ASEAN's newest member, will also be featured, with award-winning Korean barista Jung In-sung presenting the country's coffee on Saturday.

Jo Yee, a Malaysian student at Ewha Womans University, said she learned about the event through social media after seeing that one of her favorite Malaysian restaurants would be participating.

"There are plenty of Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese restaurants in Korea, but very few serving Bruneian food," said Hana Diah, a student from Brunei who accompanied Jo. "Events like this offer people from different countries a chance to explore diverse cuisines while also enjoying a taste of home."

The event comes amid growing interest among Korean travelers in Southeast Asian cuisine, driven by travel to popular destinations such as Vietnam and Thailand.

According to travel trend reports cited by the center, 56 percent of Korean travelers visit local markets and supermarkets abroad to experience authentic food culture, reflecting a growing appetite for culinary experiences.

Despite such interest, Southeast Asian cuisine remains underrepresented in Korea's domestic food industry. Data from the Statistics Korea shows Korean cuisine accounts for 41.8 percent of food service establishments, followed by Chinese cuisine at 3.9 percent, Japanese at 2.6 percent and Western cuisine at 2.4 percent. Southeast Asian cuisines, meanwhile, fall under the broader category of "other foreign cuisine," which accounts for approximately 0.8 percent of all food service establishments.

The center aims to introduce Southeast Asian culinary traditions to a wider Korean audience while strengthening cultural exchanges, building on its gastronomy initiative in Mokpo, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, last year.

"The ASEAN Food Festa offers a wonderful opportunity to bring our peoples closer through food, culture, and shared traditions. Indeed, food is not merely a reflection of our culinary heritage; it is also a powerful expression of our identity, history, and community," Benevides said.

Youth exchange

The exchanges with ASEAN extend beyond Seoul to other regions of Korea. The ASEAN-Korea Centre, North Jeolla Province and Jeonbuk National University Institute for Southeast Asian Studies will jointly host the “Jeonbuk-ASEAN Youth Together for Tomorrow Forum” in Jeonju on Saturday and Sunday. Around 80 ASEAN students enrolled in universities and graduate schools in Korea will discuss traditional markets and youth entrepreneurship, work and life under region-specific visa schemes and the future of young people in the artificial intelligence era.

Participants will also visit the Jeonju ASEAN Hall, which opened in September, the Jeonju Nambu Market Youth Mall and smart farms to gain first-hand insight into North Jeolla's industries and employment, while exploring potential career paths in the region.



While noting that the three programs may take different forms, Chung Eui-hae, deputy minister for political affairs at the foreign ministry, said they all share the same purpose of bringing people and cultures closer together.

"The initiatives embody President Lee Jae Myung's vision of making Korea a 'Home Beyond Home' for ASEAN citizens under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," she said during the opening ceremony.

"I hope ASEAN Week will continue to grow and flourish as we look ahead to the 40th anniversary of our dialogue relations in 2029 and the commemorative summit Korea will host."