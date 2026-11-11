Love spicy instant noodles? Here's what they do to your body

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Spicy instant noodles may offer a temporary sense of stress relief, but the fiery kick that makes it appealing can also trigger heartburn, abdominal pain and other digestive discomfort, particularly for people with sensitive stomachs.

Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the burning sensation in chili peppers, stimulates pain receptors and can prompt the release of endorphins, chemicals involved in the body's response to pain. While this reaction may help explain why some people feel better after eating spicy food, the sensation of relief does not necessarily mean the food is beneficial to their health.

The potential health effects have drawn renewed attention following a Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) report examining 12 popular instant noodle products sold in Korea.

Why spicy food can upset your stomach

Capsaicin activates receptors that detect heat and pain, producing the burning sensation associated with spicy food. The body responds to this stimulation through a series of physiological reactions, including sweating and changes in pain perception.

For some people, eating spicy food can provide a temporary distraction from stress or create a sense of satisfaction. However, the digestive system can be particularly sensitive to capsaicin.

Highly spicy foods may aggravate heartburn, nausea and abdominal discomfort, especially in people who already experience acid reflux or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Some people may also develop abdominal cramps or diarrhea after eating particularly spicy meals.

Prolonged exposure of the stomach lining to such irritation may lead to gastric ulcers or stomach cancer. According to research by a team led by professor Kim Heon-sik of Asan Medical Center, excessive capsaicin intake can impair the function of natural killer cells, which help eliminate cancer cells, potentially increasing the risk of stomach cancer. People with sensitive digestive systems are advised to space out their consumption of spicy foods by about three days.

1 bowl of instant noodles can exceed daily sodium limit

Beyond the burning sensation, the high sodium content of instant noodles presents another nutritional concern.

According to the KCA's recent analysis, sodium content in seven soup-based instant noodle products ranged from 1,611 to 2,080 milligrams per serving, equivalent to 81 to 104 percent of the recommended daily limit of 2,000 mg.

Nongshim's Shin Ramyun The Red contained the most sodium, at 2,080 mg per serving. Eating an entire serving, including the broth, exceeds the recommended daily limit.

Five stir-fried noodle products contained between 1,009 and 1,349 mg of sodium per serving, accounting for approximately 50 to 67 percent of the daily limit.

Excessive sodium consumption over time can contribute to high blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Unlike the immediate burning sensation caused by capsaicin, the health consequences of consistently high sodium intake may develop gradually, making it important to pay attention to overall dietary habits.

How to make instant noodles a healthier meal

Consumers do not necessarily have to give up instant noodles altogether, but small changes in preparation and eating habits can help reduce some of its nutritional drawbacks.

Using less seasoning powder and leaving most of the broth uneaten can reduce sodium intake, particularly in soup-based varieties.

Adding vegetables can also improve the nutritional balance of a meal that might otherwise consist largely of refined carbohydrates, fat and sodium.

Onions contain potassium and antioxidant compounds such as quercetin, while bean sprouts provide dietary fiber and vitamins. Other vegetables can also add nutrients and volume without substantially increasing calorie intake.

Replacing some of the noodles with tofu or other lower-calorie ingredients may help reduce the meal's overall calorie content, depending on the portions and ingredients used.

People who are especially sensitive to spicy food may benefit from choosing milder varieties or eating smaller portions rather than attempting to tolerate increasingly intense heat.

"Spicy food ingredients can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, including abdominal pain and heartburn, depending on individual sensitivity," a KCA official said. "Consumers should adjust their intake according to their own tolerance."

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.