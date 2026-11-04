The knowledge and skills associated with the production of "hanji," or traditional Korean paper, are likely to be added to UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage.

In a document released Wednesday (France time), UNESCO said its deliberative body has categorized "traditional knowledge and skills associated with the production of hanji, traditional Korean paper, and related cultural practices in the Republic of Korea" as recommended for inscription. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

"Hanji plays an important role in the daily life and cultural practices of the communities concerned, as it is widely used for writing, printing, crafts, household and ritual objects," it said.

The tradition of hanji, paper made from the bark of mulberry trees, runs for about a thousand years, and the meticulous handcrafting skills of hanji masters have been passed down through generations.

Currently, four artisans are recognized by the Korea Heritage Service as hanji-making masters.

The process of making hanji not only involves the skills and knowledge of the hanji masters but brings together a community in the process of cutting, steaming, boiling and peeling the bark of mulberry trees.

"Its production is based on cooperation, shared responsibility and care for the natural environment," UNESCO said. "The practice facilitates knowledge transmission and strengthens community identity through collaboration and public events."

The traditional paper has evolved over time, with hanji not only used for writing but also as a material for eco-friendly building, household products and artistic works.

Meanwhile, the deliberative body also categorized North Korea's application for listing the traditional martial art and combat sport of taekwondo as recommended for inscription.

North Korea submitted a solo bid to inscribe taekwondo in 2024, a move that South Korea followed this year.

While there had been hopes that taekwondo would be listed as a joint inter-Korean heritage, as "ssireum," or traditional wrestling, had been jointly inscribed in 2018, the possibility appears to be low.

Earlier this week, Huh Min, the administrator of Seoul's state heritage service, wrote in a social media post that he regrets that a joint inscription is unlikely given many conditions, including inter-Korean ties.

Expanding the inscription of taekwondo to include South Korea or filing a separate application is expected to take time, given that the former would require consultations with Pyongyang.

Amid criticism that Seoul should have pursued the inscription of taekwondo in a preemptive manner, the heritage service said it had consulted with the unification and foreign ministries and held meetings with UNESCO officials to seek support for a joint inscription.

In a release issued after UNESCO's announcement, Huh was quoted as saying that South Korea "will continue its efforts to seek an extension of the inscription for ROK's taekwondo on the list," noting that the UNESCO system does not recognize a country as having exclusive rights over a heritage for being inscribed or nominated first.

A final decision on the inscription is expected between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, when the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage meets in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

Applications for the list fall into three categories: "inscribe," "refer" and "not to inscribe." Items recommended for inscription generally tend to be adopted by the committee as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage.

If inscribed, the tradition of hanji-related knowledge and skills would become South Korea's 24th entry on the UNESCO list, which already includes ancestral royal rites, a percussion instrument performance known as "pansori" and the 5,000-year-old dance "ganggangsullae."

The last intangible cultural heritage in South Korea to earn UNESCO heritage status was the culture of making "jang," a traditional Korean fermented soybean-based condiment that forms the foundation of many Korean dishes, in 2024.

For North Korea, taekwondo will be its sixth intangible cultural heritage on the list, should it be inscribed.

Seoul, meanwhile, seeks to inscribe its ginseng culture as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage in 2028.



