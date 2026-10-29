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A man accidentally swallowed a wireless earbud while sleeping at night in a frightening incident that led to its eventual removal through a colonoscopy.

After turning on the alert sound to locate his missing earbud, the man heard beeping coming from his abdomen and went to the hospital.

The case was reported by doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raebareli and the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh, India.

According to the report, the 33-year-old man fell asleep while listening to music and woke up with the sensation that something was stuck in his throat. The discomfort disappeared after he swallowed several times, although he vaguely remembered swallowing something.

When he got up in the morning, he noticed that one of his earbuds was missing. He immediately activated the Find My Earbuds feature on his smartphone. To his surprise, he heard a beeping sound coming from inside his abdomen. He rushed to the emergency department.

The man arrived at the emergency department about six hours after he was believed to have swallowed the earbud. He had no vomiting or abdominal pain and had no difficulty swallowing food. An X-ray revealed the intact earbud, measuring 2.6 by 1.7 centimeters, inside his stomach.

As the earbud had already passed through the esophagus and the man showed no obvious symptoms, doctors decided to monitor his condition in the hospital. Abdominal X-rays were taken every six hours to track the device's movement.

The earbud moved down through the digestive tract along with intestinal movements. However, about 24 hours after the man arrived at the hospital, it stopped in the lower-right abdomen. X-rays taken over the following 24 hours showed no change in its position. The man also began experiencing mild abdominal discomfort.

Doctors eventually decided to remove the earbud through a colonoscopy. After administering bowel-cleansing medication and a sedative, they inserted an endoscope. The earbud was found in the cecum, a pouch-like structure at the beginning of the large intestine. Using a small mesh retrieval device, the doctors secured and removed it.

The earbud's outer casing remained intact, and no damage was found to the intestinal lining.

The man was monitored for 24 hours after the procedure before being discharged. Follow-up examinations one week and one month later revealed no complications.

Unlike ordinary foreign objects, wireless earbuds contain rechargeable batteries. If the casing is damaged or battery contents leak, they can injure the lining of the digestive tract. In severe cases, complications such as perforation of the stomach or intestines may occur.

In their paper, the doctors wrote that treatment decisions should be individualized according to the patient's condition, the characteristics of the device, its location in the body and whether repeated imaging shows that it is moving.

They added that colonoscopic removal may be considered when a device becomes lodged or stops moving through the digestive tract.

The case was recently published in the international medical journal Cureus.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.