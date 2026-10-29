Comedian Kim Shin-young shared an unexpected protein source as one of her dieting tips.

On the Oct. 23 episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone,” actor Cha Woo-min, who has lived alone for seven years, appeared on the show and shared a glimpse of his daily routine. To bulk up, Cha prepares chicken breast with olive oil and seasoned salt and roasted it in an oven. “I eat only chicken breast like this for breakfast almost every day,” he said.

After watching him, Kim advised, “You can sprinkle cheese on that, too. Even if cheese contains fat, eating cheese alone won’t make you gain weight. It’s really good for bulking up.”

Kian84 responded with a laugh, saying, “Of course you’ll gain weight. You’re talking nonsense.” Kim countered, “I’m someone who has lost 44 kilograms myself.”

She went on to recommend squid, saying, “Squid has more protein than chicken breast. You should eat squid.”

Kian84 questioned the suggestion, saying, “Why would you eat squid? I’ve never heard of anyone bulking up with squid.” Kim stood her ground, replying, “It’s just expensive, but I’m telling you, it’s true.”

Kim previously made headlines after losing weight f and maintaining her weight loss for 14 years.

Cheese provides protein and calcium, but it is also calorie-dense, even in small portions. Just 28 grams of hard cheese contains approximately 120 calories and 8 grams of protein. Adding cheese to chicken breast increases the meal’s calorie content accordingly.

There is no need to eliminate cheese entirely while dieting. Instead, pay attention to the type and amount consumed. Choose protein sources that are lower in fat and calories, such as low-fat or fat-free cheese. When adding cheese to other dishes, check the nutrition label and use only a small amount to enhance the flavor. Reducing the amount of cooking oil or high-calorie sauces can also help offset the additional calories.

For adding flavor without using cheese, try seasonings such as black pepper or basil. A little lemon juice is another option.

Whether squid contains more protein than chicken breast depends on the conditions of the comparison. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food and nutrition database, 100 grams of raw, skinless, boneless chicken breast contains approximately 22.5 grams of protein. Raw squid contains about 15.6 grams per 100 grams, meaning chicken breast provides roughly 7 grams more protein by weight under these conditions.

The figures may vary depending on the species and product. Drying or cooking also reduces moisture content, changing the amount of protein per unit of weight. Therefore, comparing dried squid with raw chicken breast has limitations.

Squid is still a good protein source for weight management. A 100-gram serving of raw squid contains about 92 calories and 1.4 grams of fat. It also provides vitamin B12 and selenium. Chicken breast is a convenient way to obtain more protein from the same weight of food, while squid offers variety and is low in fat.

However, squid is not necessarily low in cholesterol. It contains approximately 233 milligrams of cholesterol per 100 grams.

Cooking methods matter regardless of which protein source you choose. Deep-frying or adding large amounts of butter and sweet sauces can significantly increase calorie content. For weight management, it is best to use oil and seasonings sparingly.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.