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Actress Cha Ye-ryun has revealed the diet meals her husband, actor Joo Sang-wook, actually ate while filming a drama.

On Oct. 15, Cha uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled “Three Simple Diet Recipes by Cha Ye-ryun for Losing Weight Deliciously.” The dishes she prepared were cabbage tortilla pizza, a Greek yogurt bowl and chicken breast salad.

“This is a diet you can follow while enjoying delicious food,” Cha said in the video.

The chicken breast salad, in particular, drew attention. Instead of using commercially processed chicken breast, Cha opted for fresh chicken breast.

“I slice the cabbage in advance and simply grill the chicken breast in olive oil,” she said.

“Other chicken breast products are already seasoned, and these days you can get all kinds of flavors. They're really convenient and good, too, but I just season mine with salt.”

The preparation was simple. Cha placed baby greens on top of the sliced cabbage, then added grilled chicken breast and a soft-boiled egg, both cut into pieces. She finished the salad with a generous drizzle of white balsamic vinegar to enhance its flavor.

“If you add brown rice to this, you can make a poke bowl right away,” she explained.

Although the ingredients were simple and the dish looked uncomplicated, the clean, fresh flavor impressed the production staff, who exclaimed, “It's delicious” and “I don't even miss the taste of indulgent food.”

“This is what my husband ate for four months,” Cha said, referring to the diet Joo followed when he played villain Joo Kang-chan in the SBS drama “Kim Bu-jang” (tentative English title).

Joo recently generated considerable buzz among viewers after appearing shirtless in a sauna scene in the drama, revealing a toned upper body.

Chicken breast is a high-protein food containing all eight essential amino acids and is a popular ingredient for weight management. It is the part of the chicken richest in protein and lowest in fat, containing 23 to 25 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is also relatively low in calories, at approximately 102 kilocalories per 100 grams.

When eating chicken breast, it is better to grill the plain meat yourself rather than opt for products containing commercially prepared sauces.

Some processed chicken breast products with sauces contain high amounts of sugar or sodium. In some cases, preservatives such as sodium nitrite and thickening agents are also used in considerable quantities during processing.

Balsamic vinegar is commonly associated with its dark reddish-brown color, but white balsamic vinegar has recently been gaining attention alongside traditional red balsamic vinegar.

White balsamic vinegar is made using grape must that has been concentrated at low temperatures to limit browning. It generally has a lighter color and a fresher, more delicate flavor than red balsamic vinegar.

Thanks to its bright, refreshing taste, it pairs well not only with salads but also with fruit, desserts and sparkling beverages.

The acetic acid in balsamic vinegar slows the digestion of carbohydrates and delays the absorption of sugar. As a result, it may help prevent a sharp rise in blood sugar after meals.

Consuming it before a meal may also stimulate gastric acid secretion and activate digestive enzymes, potentially improving digestion and helping maintain a healthy intestinal environment.

However, balsamic vinegar is highly acidic, so the amount consumed should be limited. Drinking excessive amounts on an empty stomach or consuming large quantities undiluted may cause heartburn, stomach pain or acid reflux.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







