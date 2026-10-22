A single leading-role performance can rekindle the fading embers of one dancer’s dream and give another the confidence to discover his potential.

The Korea National Ballet’s first regular production of "Giselle" since Kim Joo-won took over as artistic director, staged from Oct. 13-18, drew praise for casting a host of new faces in leading roles. Among them, corps de ballet members Na Dae-han, 34, and Kim Yoon, 19, stood out for their distinct interpretations of Albrecht, Giselle’s love interest. Their performances impressed audiences so much that some viewers said they had attended multiple performances to appreciate each male dancer’s individual style.

The two dancers met on Tuesday at the rehearsal building for the National Arts Companies at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after completing their first full-length ballet performances in leading roles. Na, who stands 182 centimeters tall, and Kim, at 190 centimeters, are striking figures even before they begin to dance. “My recent health checkup put my height at 191.1 centimeters,” Kim said with a laugh. “I wonder if I’m still growing little by little, but I just round it down to 190 centimeters when I tell people.”

The two brought markedly different interpretations and expressions to the role of Albrecht.

Na could hardly believe his name had appeared on the list of principal-role cast members for an entire week. The previous year, he had been named an understudy but had not been sufficiently prepared to demonstrate his full abilities. Determined not to repeat that experience, he prepared meticulously this time.

“Even during rehearsals, I kept thinking, ‘They’re probably just letting me try it out. Surely I won’t actually go onstage,’” he said. “When I realized I really was going to perform, I was overwhelmed with emotion.” He added that he had been happy throughout the preparation process and had become more serious and composed than before.

Na began studying ballet in his second year of high school and graduated from the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Dance. He later danced with Tulsa Ballet in the United States and the National Ballet of Canada. At a time when he was questioning whether he could continue dancing as his stamina declined, the role of Albrecht helped him rediscover the joy of performing.

“Once I actually took on the challenge, I realized how much fun dancing was, and my physical condition improved, too,” he said. “It became a turning point that made me feel I could still develop my dancing.”

Kim followed in the footsteps of his older sister, Kim Byeol, 23, who dances with the Vienna State Ballet in Austria, learning ballet through homeschooling. He joined the Korea National Ballet in July 2024 at age 17, becoming its youngest-ever member, but he did not always feel confident about his decision.

For about a year, he struggled to adjust to life in the company, wondering whether he should have gone to university or joined a different ballet company. Until recently, his stage appearances had included playing a soldier of Magdantos in "Le Corsaire" and dancing in the waltz during the coming-of-age celebration for the prince in "Swan Lake."

“I was simply happy to be given a leading role,” Kim said. “But it wasn’t until the performance date got closer that it really sank in, and I became very nervous.” Afterward, he recalled, “It was the first time I had ever received such big applause and cheers. It felt strange, but wonderful.”

Preparing for the production also forced both dancers to confront their own challenges. Na took the stage while still dealing with the effects of Achilles tendinitis. When his left leg was troubling him, his right leg sometimes cramped as well. He realized that passion alone was not enough to carry a full performance as a principal dancer to its conclusion. He learned the importance of paying close attention to hydration and physical conditioning, as well as conserving his energy rather than expending too much of it early in the performance.

For Kim, the challenges were managing his nerves and developing his acting. “I was so nervous in Act 1 that I had trouble concentrating, and I think I danced a little worse than usual,” he said. Act 2, when he had settled down and was able to focus, remains a particularly happy memory.

Having studied ballet since age 9, Kim considers the clarity of his movements and his solid technical foundation among his strengths. Still, he wants to take his dancing a step further. “I feel like I hold myself back too much when I dance, so I want to dance a little more freely,” he said.

The two also found lessons in watching each other perform. Kim described Na’s Albrecht as having “a more mature and seasoned feel.” Na, meanwhile, was impressed by his younger colleague’s acting and emotional expression.

“When I was his age, I danced like a robot, without any expression at all,” Na said. “But with Yoon, I can see him gradually thinking things through and finding his own way of expressing them. That makes me proud of him, and I think he’s wonderful.”

For both dancers, Albrecht has become a milestone opening up new possibilities as principal performers. Na said he wanted to take on every leading role. Having once questioned whether he could continue dancing and experienced an unexpected hiatus, he now prefers to look ahead rather than dwell on the past.

“Instead of thinking about the past, which I can’t change, I want to focus only on how I can do better from now on,” he said. He also hopes to be remembered as “a dancer with a strong musical sensibility.”

Kim, meanwhile, showed no hesitation when asked which roles he hoped to dance next.

“I want to dance Siegfried in 'Swan Lake' and Prince Désiré in 'The Sleeping Beauty,'” he said enthusiastically. “My ideal image is a prince.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







