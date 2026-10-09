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A video titled “The Gochujang That Stole the Show on Pyeonstorang” was recently posted on singer Song Ga-in's YouTube channel. As her mother boiled garlic, she explained that the garlic would release its own moisture, so only a small amount of water should be added.

The boiled garlic was finely mashed and mixed with glutinous rice, followed by fermented soybean powder, red pepper powder, soy sauce, salt and corn syrup to complete the gochujang, or Korean red pepper paste. Looking at approximately 30 containers of the finished paste, Song marveled, “This is truly handmade.” Her mother said they had no plans to sell it and would share it with others instead.

Boil garlic with a little water and mash until smooth

The first step in making garlic gochujang is to peel the garlic and boil it until soft. Because garlic releases moisture as it cooks, adding too much water at the outset can make the paste base too thin. Add just enough water to keep the bottom of the pot from drying out, and cook until the garlic can be easily mashed with a spoon or spatula.

Mash the boiled garlic thoroughly to eliminate any lumps. Large pieces may remain noticeable in the finished paste, while excess moisture can also make it harder to achieve an even consistency. Hot garlic can contain moisture that splatters when mashed, so allow it to cool slightly first. If a large amount of cooking liquid remains, add it gradually while checking the consistency rather than pouring it all in at once.

Stir glutinous rice until sticky to create the paste base

Glutinous rice determines the thickness and stickiness of the gochujang. If it is not cooked thoroughly, grains may remain and the ingredients may not blend evenly. Stir continuously to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pot, cooking until it reaches a thick, paste-like consistency. Song’s mother emphasized the importance of stirring, explaining that the rice becomes sticky as it boils.

Once the rice mixture thickens, add the mashed garlic and mix until the color and texture are uniform. Rather than stirring vigorously all at once, scrape the bottom and sides of the pot as you mix to minimize lumps and sticking. If the mixture becomes too thick, add a little of the reserved garlic cooking liquid at a time. Because it is difficult to thicken the paste again once it becomes too watery, small additions are best.

Add fermented soybean powder and red pepper powder, then adjust seasoning

Add fermented soybean powder and red pepper powder to the rice-and-garlic base, mixing thoroughly until no dry powder remains. Fermented soybean powder contributes a savory, earthy flavor, while red pepper powder determines the paste’s color and heat. Adding the pepper powder in several batches can make mixing easier and help prevent clumps that could lead to uneven color and flavor.

Adjust the seasoning with soy sauce and salt, then add corn syrup for sweetness and gloss. Because the saltiness and sweetness of these ingredients vary by product, there is no single set of quantities that works for every recipe. Add them gradually, checking both flavor and consistency to avoid making the paste excessively salty or runny.

Speaking about the freshly made gochujang, Song said, “Even if it tastes a little salty now, it won't be salty. It will actually become much milder.” As the paste matures, the flavors of the glutinous rice and garlic meld together, potentially softening the perception of saltiness. Given its combination of glutinous rice, corn syrup and salt, the paste can be used sparingly as a ssamjang-style dipping sauce or as a seasoning for mixed vegetable dishes.

Cool completely and store in dry containers; avoid wet spoons

Allow the finished garlic gochujang to cool completely before transferring it to clean, thoroughly dried containers. Sealing the paste while it is still warm can cause condensation to form inside, potentially increasing the risk of spoilage. When making a large batch, as Song’s family did, dividing it into smaller portions for regular use can reduce repeated exposure to air and utensils.

Always use a dedicated spoon that is free of moisture and food residue when scooping out the paste. Smooth the surface after use, seal the container promptly and refrigerate it. If mold, bubbles, an unusual odor or abnormal sliminess develops, discard the entire contents rather than simply removing the affected surface.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







