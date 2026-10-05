What I want to emphasize through dance is ‘love for yourself.'

“Bad, bad, bad….”

At Jajaeam Temple, nestled deep in the valleys of Soyo Mountain in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, the silence was broken by “BAD,” a popular song by boy band ATEEZ.

The man engrossed in popping moves, his gray Buddhist robes flying around him, was Ven. Deoksan, the temple’s abbot. He shot to fame after dancing to G-Dragon and Taeyang’s “Good Boy” at a Buddhist Expo in April and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” at the Lotus Lantern Festival in May. Despite being in his 60s, his unconventional dance moves have earned him colorful nicknames such as the “G-Dragon of Buddhism,” “Deoksan Daegong” and “Michael Jack-sunim,” a play on Michael Jackson and the Korean word for monk, “sunim.”

Ven. Deoksan, who uses dance as a way to spread Buddhist teachings, was interviewed on Sept. 30.

'Dacing is part of my practice'

Ven. Deoksan gave a shy smile when asked about the popularity of his dance videos on social media, saying he was “embarrassed” by the attention.

“As a practitioner, I hope this can help me convey Buddhist teachings in a more accessible way,” he said.

Unlike his uninhibited performances onstage, the monk is quiet and reserved in everyday life. He described himself as someone who has little to do with dancing.

“I’m tone-deaf, have no sense of rhythm and am timid, so I always felt awkward with things like entertainment. Even when I was living in the secular world, I was so shy that I would never have gone onstage,” he said.

The reason he dances is that he considers it a form of Buddhist practice.

“Practice means doing things you don’t want to do. Since I didn’t want to dance, I thought, ‘Then I should challenge myself to do it,’” he said.

Even the effort of traveling four hours round trip from the temple to a dance academy to learn is part of his practice. He was also motivated by a desire to communicate with younger generations.

“Most people at temples are older, so my first thought was, ‘How can I share these wonderful Buddhist teachings with young people?’” he said.

When he first started dancing, he never expected the response he receives today. He even worried that the Buddhist order might prevent him from continuing his life as a monk. But contrary to his expectations, the response was positive.

“Surprisingly, most monks liked it,” Ven. Deoksan said. “Ven. Jinwoo, the head of the Jogye Order, even called me and encouraged me, saying, ‘It’s a good form of practice, and it could become known around the world.’”

He said nearly 90 percent of the comments on his videos were positive, while about 10 percent were malicious.

Ven. Deoksan believes dance can go beyond simple entertainment and lead people to take a serious interest in Buddhist teachings.

“If people find something enjoyable through sight and sound, and it becomes familiar and approachable, it can be the first step toward developing an interest in the Buddha’s teachings,” he said.

In fact, during the interview, a 39-year-old novice monk who said he had decided to become a monk after watching Ven. Deoksan’s dance videos visited the temple.

Jeon Si-hoo, 39, from Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, said, “I quit dancing a few years ago because I thought I was too old, but I happened to see Ven. Deoksan’s dance videos. I had always been interested in Buddhist teachings, but I was so impressed by him that I eventually decided to become a monk.”

Cultivating new ways to transmit Buddha's message

Ven. Deoksan became a monk relatively late, at the age of 40. Before entering the Buddhist order, he graduated from the Korean National Police University and worked as a police officer for 16 years.

He was not a Buddhist at the time. But while spending a week on vacation at Jajaeam, he was exposed to Buddhist teachings for the first time and decided to become a monk. The tears he shed while listening to the sermon continued even after he returned to work.

He realized that his time with his job had come to an end, resigned from the force and told his family he intended to become a monk. For his elderly parents, who had placed great hopes in him, it was effectively an act of filial disobedience. But he was so certain of his decision that he now calls becoming a monk “the best thing I have ever done in my life.”

After more than 20 years as a Buddhist practitioner, the message Ven. Deoksan wants to convey through dance is “love for yourself.”

He believes that only by loving yourself can you love others, and ultimately society as well.

“If we look at when we love ourselves, it is when we take on something difficult and challenging and accomplish it,” he said. “By setting ambitious goals in life and continually challenging the part of ourselves that wants to become lazy or settle for what is comfortable, we come to love ourselves.”

Ven. Deoksan’s challenges and practice do not stop at dance. His next goal is rap.

For a monk unfamiliar with hip-hop music, it is another new challenge. Believing that dance alone has limitations as a means of communication, he plans to write his own lyrics and use rap to spread Buddhist teachings.

From dance to rap, the ways Ven. Deoksan seeks to share Buddhist teachings continue to evolve.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.