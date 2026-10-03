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Many people complain of body aches or fatigue after returning from an overseas trip. While a packed travel itinerary may be partly to blame, long hours on a plane can also take a toll on the body by causing fatigue and dehydration and keeping passengers seated in the same position for extended periods.

Surprisingly, some people even avoid overseas travel because they dread long flights. So how can you stay healthy during an extended flight? U.S. health and medical publication EatingWell offered five tips for staying healthy on a plane, based on advice from dietitians.

Eat nutritious meal before flying

Registered dietitian Megan Ormsby said one of the best habits for staying healthy while flying is to “maintain sufficient energy from before boarding until the end of the trip.”

Starting a flight with low energy can affect concentration, mood and patience. It can also make it harder to relax or fall asleep comfortably on the plane. The body needs food and rest, and being hungry can make it more difficult to adjust to the conditions on board, she explained.

Boarding a plane hungry can also increase the likelihood of reaching for processed foods such as potato chips, cookies and pretzels offered on board. Dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix advised eating a meal containing protein, dietary fiber and healthy fats before boarding to avoid excessive hunger and make more balanced food choices.

If there is not enough time to eat before boarding, preparing a simple meal or snack is another option. Nuts, energy bars, sandwiches and fruit are convenient to eat on a plane and can help maintain a feeling of fullness for relatively longer. They can also come in handy if a flight is delayed or turbulence prevents in-flight meal service.

However, rules on bringing food onto planes can vary depending on the departure airport and destination country. Most solid processed foods can pass through security screening. Foods containing liquids, such as soups or dishes with a lot of sauce, may be restricted. On international flights, liquids such as water and coffee generally must be in containers of 100 milliliters or less to pass through security.

Fresh fruit, processed meat products and dairy products may be allowed on board but could be prohibited upon arrival depending on the destination country's quarantine regulations, so travelers should check the relevant rules in advance.

Drink water before you get thirsty

The air inside an airplane cabin has low humidity, which can cause the body to lose water more easily. Dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches and dry mouth, and may contribute to feeling sluggish after a long flight.

“Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink. You should stay hydrated consistently throughout the flight,” Ormsby said.

Water generally cannot be brought through airport security checkpoints, but passengers can often find convenience stores or cafes selling water, coffee and other drinks in the gate area. If it is difficult to buy water, passengers can also ask a flight attendant for some.

However, it is best to avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol. Coffee and alcohol may temporarily lift one's mood, but they can interfere with sleep and worsen dehydration. Water should be the primary beverage, with low-caffeine drinks an option if needed.

Walk around the airport before boarding

Walking around the airport terminal before boarding can also help with health management. Light movement before sitting for an extended period can promote circulation and reduce tension. One option is to use the time spent walking to the gate to get a little more exercise than usual.

However, avoid walking excessively while carrying heavy luggage or rushing around until just before boarding. Rather than exercising enough to break a sweat, aim for light movement to loosen up the body.

Move around regularly during flight

Passengers often remain seated in the same position for long periods during a flight. This can cause swollen legs and pain in the back and neck, while poor circulation can make fatigue worse.

If possible, get up once every hour or two to walk down the aisle or use the restroom. Simple movements such as rotating the ankles or flexing and extending the feet while seated can also help. Another option is to make small movements by tracing the letters of the alphabet in the air with your feet without significantly disturbing other passengers.

When moving around the cabin, however, passengers should follow the seat belt sign and instructions from the cabin crew. Do not get up if turbulence is expected or the seat belt sign is illuminated.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







