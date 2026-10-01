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YouTuber Tzuyang has shown a markedly different approach to mukbang, or eating broadcasts.

Recently, a video was posted on Tzuyang’s YouTube channel showing her eating at an instant noodles restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi Province. In the video, Tzuyang ate eight packs of instant noodles of different varieties and even mixed rice into the remaining broth. However, compared with the amount she has eaten in the past, it was a surprisingly small portion. Tzuyang previously revealed that she had eaten as many as 20 packs of instant noodles in one sitting, demonstrating her reputation as an exceptional eater.

On Sept. 21, Tzuyang said, “I heard eating a lot is no longer the trend,” adding, “From now on, I’m going to become a YouTuber who eats in moderation.”

Some viewers commented that her more cautious approach appeared to reflect recent attention surrounding YouTube’s content guidelines.

YouTube expanded its guidelines on eating disorder-related content in 2023. In addition to restricting content that glamorizes or encourages eating disorders, the platform also began regulating eating behaviors that viewers, including minors, could imitate.

Its advertising policies were subsequently aligned with the community guidelines. YouTube said it would not provide monetization for content involving eating disorders that depicts potentially dangerous behaviors viewers could imitate, including binge eating, hiding or excessively stockpiling food and abusing laxatives. Some mukbang YouTubers have consequently experienced temporary suspensions of their monetization features.

While Tzuyang did eat less than she has in the past, eight packs of instant noodles is still a substantial amount compared with a typical meal. Depending on the product, one pack of instant noodles contains about 500 calories and a considerable amount of sodium.

Wheat flour, the main ingredient in instant noodles, is a refined carbohydrate that can cause blood sugar levels to rise rapidly. When blood sugar subsequently drops sharply, the brain may perceive this as a state of insufficient energy even when the body does not actually lack energy. This can increase the secretion of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite, making a person feel hungry more easily.

Excessive sodium intake is another concern when eating instant noodles. Sodium can contribute to high blood pressure and may also hinder weight management. Sodium is known to speed up the movement of food through the digestive system, causing food to be digested more quickly. This can lead to hunger and encourage people to eat more. Sodium is also known to have properties that promote fat retention, which may make it harder to reduce body fat.

For those concerned about their health, one option is to reduce the amount of noodles by half or replace them with tofu noodles or konjac noodles. If cutting down on noodles is difficult, eating slowly and chewing thoroughly can also help.

The brain’s signals responsible for feelings of fullness do not become active immediately after a meal begins. They generally become activated after about 20 minutes, so eating instant noodles slowly may help prevent overeating.

According to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, participants who chewed their food 40 times before swallowing consumed 12 percent less food than those who chewed 15 times, regardless of body type.

Adding vegetables such as onions or bean sprouts to instant noodles can provide dietary fiber that may otherwise be lacking while helping reduce sodium intake. Vegetables are rich in potassium, which helps the body excrete sodium. In particular, quercetin in onions has been shown to help break down triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.