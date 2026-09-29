Post-Chuseok diet: What to eat after salty holiday feast

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After the Chuseok holiday, some people may feel bloated or heavier than usual. This is often because they consume more sodium than normal, eating foods such as jeon (pan-fried meat and vegetables), galbi (marinated beef ribs) and japchae (glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables), along with soups, stews and sauces.

For those looking to get back on track, eating plenty of potassium-rich foods like fruit and vegetables may be more helpful than simply skipping meals. Here are some foods that can be incorporated into meals after the holiday, along with tips on how to eat them.

Why are potassium-rich foods helpful?

Potassium helps maintain muscle and nerve function and regulates the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. In particular, it helps the body get rid of extra sodium. Getting enough potassium can help counteract the rise in blood pressure associated with excessive sodium intake.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's 2025 Dietary Reference Intakes for Koreans, potassium helps regulate blood pressure by promoting sodium excretion and reducing vascular resistance. The suggested intake of potassium for adults is 3,500 milligrams per day.

After the holiday, it is particularly important to reduce sodium while incorporating potassium-rich foods into meals. This means consuming less broth from soups and stews and avoiding eating too many salty side dishes such as kimchi and pickled vegetables at the same meal. It is also advisable to avoid adding extra soy sauce, soybean paste or red chili paste to meals.

Bananas are often the first fruit that comes to mind when thinking of potassium. According to the National Standard Food Composition Table, 100 grams of raw banana contains 355 milligrams of potassium, and they are a popular choice for snacks and breakfast.

Some vegetables contain more potassium than bananas. Blanched spinach contains 565 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams and can be served as a side dish, added to salads or incorporated into egg dishes.

Those trying to reduce sodium intake should avoid adding too much salt or soy sauce when seasoning spinach. Using less sauce and adding garlic, sesame seeds or vinegar can enhance its flavor without increasing sodium levels.

Kiwis are another convenient option. Raw green kiwi contains 284 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams. Although this is less than found in bananas, kiwis are easy to enjoy as a snack or dessert. They can be eaten on their own or served with yogurt. Fresh fruit can also be eaten in moderation as an alternative to rice cakes, cookies and other desserts commonly consumed during the holiday.

Tomatoes contain 235 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams. They are also low in calories, and have a high water content, making them a light option after the holiday.

Tomatoes can be eaten raw or added to salads, but it is best to avoid using large amounts of dressing.

Potatoes, sweet potatoes and beans are also rich in potassium

In addition to fruit and vegetables, potatoes, sweet potatoes and legumes are also good sources of potassium. These foods are easy to incorporate into snacks and regular meals.

Boiled potatoes contain 374 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams, while steamed sweet potatoes contain 402 milligrams.

Rather than frying, it is better to boil or steam them. Since both are high in carbohydrates, they can be used to replace some of the rice, bread or other carbohydrate-rich foods in a meal rather than simply being added on top of them.

Legumes are particularly rich in potassium. Soybeans contain 692 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams, nearly twice the amount found in bananas. They also provide protein and dietary fiber. Boiled soybeans can be mixed into rice or added to salads.

Ultimately, after the holiday, it is helpful to incorporate fruit and vegetables, along with potatoes, sweet potatoes and legumes, into meals and snacks throughout the day.

However, people with impaired kidney function should exercise caution, as potassium can accumulate in the body. Those with kidney disease or who have been advised by a medical professional to limit potassium intake should not increase their consumption without consulting their health care provider.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.