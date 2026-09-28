Avoid eating these foods during long drives

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Comedian Park Myung-soo recently praised beef soup as the best meal to eat at highway rest stops, saying it was “better than ramen.”

Park visited Seoul's Mannamui Gwangjang rest stop in a special Chuseok episode of his YouTube series. After trying the beef soup, he said, “I'd recommend it when you're craving something warm and soupy. It's better than ramen.”

A warm bowl of soup can offer protein and vegetables that ramen may lack. However, mixing in all the rice and finishing the broth, especially with kimchi on the side, can significantly increase sodium and carbohydrate intake. Those preparing for a long drive should consider not only what they eat but also how much they eat and which foods they combine.

Unlike ramen, which is primarily made up of noodles, beef soup provides protein from meat and dietary fiber from vegetables such as radishes and green onions. It may also contain less saturated fat than ramen made with fried noodles, although the amount varies considerably depending on the cut of meat, cooking method and fat content of the broth.

Beef soup can also be high in sodium, particularly if the broth is consumed in full. Rather than mixing in all the rice at once, it is better to start with about half and eat the solid ingredients first. Removing visible fat from the meat and excess oil floating on the broth can also help reduce calories and saturated fat.

Mixing an entire bowl of rice into soup and eating it alongside kimchi and pickled vegetables can add a substantial amount of sodium. Drinking a soda after a salty meal further increases sugar intake. It is better to limit side dishes to one or two small portions and choose water over sweetened drinks.

Ramen paired with a hot dog, pork cutlet or french fries is another combination to avoid. Refined carbohydrates, fat and sodium can pile up in a single meal, while the overall calorie intake also rises. When eating a rice bowl, choosing vegetable side dishes or a boiled egg instead of fried foods or extra noodles is a better option.

Stop at 70-80 percent of usual portion

Large, fatty meals can worsen drowsiness and bloating. The body's natural dip in alertness after lunch can further reduce concentration behind the wheel. Rather than eating until completely full, drivers should stop after consuming when they've eaten only about 70 percent of their usual meal size.

Drivers should also avoid relying solely on sweet coffee or energy drinks to fight drowsiness. Caffeine can provide a temporary boost in alertness but does not eliminate fatigue. If your eyelids feel heavy, you keep yawning or you repeatedly drift out of your lane, pull over in a safe place immediately and rest for 15 to 20 minutes or take a short nap before continuing.

Avoid doubling up on carbs

Ramen and gimbap, a common combination at highway rest stops, pair noodles with rice, creating a meal high in carbohydrates. The same applies to eating a full bowl of rice with soup and then adding walnut pastries, a hot dog or potatoes as snacks. Consuming a large amount of carbohydrates and calories in a short period can cause blood sugar to rise rapidly and may worsen drowsiness and thirst.

It is better to choose just one of the following for a meal: rice, noodles or bread. If you have ramen, add an egg instead of gimbap. If you choose soup, mix in only half the rice and save snacks for the next rest stop. If you're craving walnut pastries or a hot dog, limit yourself to one or two pieces.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







