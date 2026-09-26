A noticeable change has emerged among the gift sets flooding the market around Chuseok holidays: a sharp increase in traditional "bojagi" wrapping.

From trendy coffee brands and fruit-filled rice cakes popular among the MZ Generation — a term encompassing Millennials and Generation Z — to renowned dessert shops, a growing range of fashionable products is being wrapped in bojagi, a traditional Korean wrapping cloth. Gone is the dated look of the gold-colored satin cloth that once accompanied holiday gift sets. Instead, a variety of materials and contemporary color palettes have helped shed the cloth's old-fashioned image.

Bojagi refers to a square piece of fabric used to wrap, store or transport items. At a time when bags, plastic packaging and cardboard boxes were uncommon, bojagi was an essential household item. But as Korea modernized, it seemed destined to become a relic of the past. More recently, it was largely reserved for formal occasions, such as weddings and holiday gift-giving, thanks to its symbolism of conveying good fortune.

The resurgence of bojagi wrapping is largely attributed to the traditional-core trend, which reinterprets traditional culture in a contemporary, fashionable way, as well as a renewed appreciation of bojagi as an elegant and refined aspect of Korean heritage.

Lee Hyo-jae, an artist known as Korea's first bojagi artist, said, "In our parents' generation, bojagi symbolized hardship — carrying belongings on their heads and backs while fleeing as refugees. But today, it has taken on beauty and sophistication as a form of art."

Unlike paper boxes and plastic packaging, bojagi can also be reused, making it a good fit for the growing eco-friendly trend.

Overseas, bojagi is gaining recognition under its Korean name, spelled phonetically in English. At a wedding held in France last October by Sean Taffin de Givenchy, the nephew of the founder of luxury fashion house Givenchy, and his Korean bride, Jung Da-hye, gifts wrapped in white silk bojagi drew considerable attention.

Among the various types of bojagi, "jogakbo" — a patchwork cloth made by stitching together fabric scraps — is particularly popular for curtains and decorative items because of its resemblance to Western patchwork.

However, bojagi remains less widely known internationally than "furoshiki," Japan's traditional wrapping cloth, and the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably overseas.

In Japan, furoshiki has continued to be used relatively consistently in everyday life, including for wrapping lunch boxes. In Korea, by contrast, bojagi has only recently begun to attract renewed attention.

Lee Yun-young, chairwoman of the Korea Bojagi Art Association, said, "I hope more people will recognize the beauty of bojagi itself and use it more often."

Although bojagi is gaining attention as an eco-friendly packaging material, its environmental benefits depend on how often it is reused.

Many people are still familiar only with the basic knot: spreading the cloth out in a diamond shape, placing an item in the center and gathering the corners to tie them together. In addition, despite its versatility, bojagi is most commonly used to wrap square boxes or fruit baskets.

Yet a simple square piece of cloth offers virtually endless possibilities. Depending on the technique, it can be fashioned into elaborate designs resembling flowers or butterflies, and even objects with unusual shapes can be wrapped with ease.

The chairwoman of the Korea Bojagi Art Association shares a wrapping technique for wine bottles. The method can also be used for other glass bottles or when repurposing a wine bottle as a vase.

How to wrap wine bottles

1. Spread the bojagi out in a diamond shape.

2. Place the wine bottle or glass bottle upright in the center of the cloth, making sure it is properly aligned.

3. Lift the top and bottom corners of the cloth and bring them together around the neck of the bottle.

4. Bring the left and right corners toward the center, wrapping them around the bottle. Neatly fold any excess fabric along the sides inward, smoothing it to follow the shape of the bottle.

5. Once all four corners meet naturally around the neck of the bottle, secure them with a rubber band.

6. Smooth out the folds of the cloth around the bottle. Arrange the four corners extending above the neck into a natural shape, then decorate by tying a cord or ribbon around them.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







