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At the Chuseok table, people may carefully limit their portions of braised short ribs and jeon (pan-fried battered dishes) but feel free to help themselves to japchae, a popular glass noodle dish that looks like a vegetable side dish. However, the main ingredient in japchae is not vegetables but starch. The dish also contains oil and sugar, which can significantly increase its calorie count depending on how much you eat.

Glass noodles are made primarily from sweet potato starch and are a high-carbohydrate food, containing about 350 kilocalories per 100 grams before cooking. When boiled, they absorb water and increase in weight, lowering their calorie content per 100 grams, but their carbohydrate content remains unchanged. A generous serving of glass noodles can add a substantial amount of carbohydrates to a meal, much like eating an additional serving of rice.

Because japchae contains vegetables and has no broth, it may not look particularly filling, making it easy to go back for more. When eaten alongside rice, songpyeon (half-moon-shaped rice cakes) and sikhye (sweet rice punch), carbohydrates and sugars can quickly add up in a single meal. This does not necessarily mean japchae is always higher in calories than braised short ribs, but its tendency to be overeaten as a side dish can make it less suitable for weight management.

Traditional japchae is often prepared by stir-frying the glass noodles and vegetables separately before mixing them together. Repeated additions of cooking oil and sesame oil during this process can quickly increase the dish's fat and calorie content. Just one tablespoon of oil contains about 120 kilocalories, so pouring it in without measuring can add more calories than expected.

Sugar and oligosaccharide syrup, often added to give the dish a glossy finish and sweetness, can further increase its sugar content. Using too much soy sauce also increases sodium intake, which can make body weight appear to rise suddenly the following day. This is partly due to water retained in the body, rather than fat gain alone. It is best to measure the soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil and use only the minimum amounts needed.

How to make less-fattening version

To make a lighter version of japchae, start by reducing the amount of glass noodles. Use half the usual amount and increase the portions of oyster mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, onions, chives, spinach, bell peppers and bean sprouts. This helps maintain the dish's volume and texture while lowering its carbohydrate density. If using konjac noodles, consider mixing them with some of the glass noodles rather than replacing them entirely to preserve the texture.

For meat, choose relatively lean cuts such as beef round or eye of round instead of fattier cuts. Adding tofu or thinly sliced egg omelet can help boost the protein content. Rather than stir-frying each vegetable separately in oil, blanch them or cook them with a small amount of water before mixing them together at the end. A nonstick pan can also help prevent sticking while allowing you to use less oil.

When eating japchae, count it as a carbohydrate-rich food, like rice or noodles, rather than treating it as a simple side dish. If you eat a generous portion of japchae, cut your rice intake by half or more and avoid adding songpyeon or sikhye to the same meal. Instead of repeatedly picking at a large serving dish, place a single portion on a small plate to make it easier to keep track of how much you eat.

The order in which you eat your food also matters. Start with seasoned vegetables and fresh salads, followed by protein-rich foods such as fish and lean meat, and eat japchae last. This can help you feel full and reduce the likelihood of overeating.

When reheating leftover japchae, avoid adding more oil. Instead, add one or two tablespoons of water, cover the pan and warm it over low heat. This helps prevent the noodles from drying out while avoiding extra calories.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.

