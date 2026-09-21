TWICE's Nayeon showed just how dramatically styling can change an overall impression, stepping out in two contrasting minidress looks just eight days apart.

On Sept. 10, Nayeon attended an event marking the launch of a new fragrance product in Seoul's Seongdong District, where she embraced a bright, playful look in a white strapless minidress.

She paired the dress with light blue shoes and wore her hair tied up, with bangs across her forehead and softly waved strands framing her face. The combination highlighted the cheerful, youthful image for which the K-pop star is well known.

Eight days later, however, Nayeon appeared with a noticeably different vibe.

At a flagship store opening photocall at Loca Cheongdam in Seoul's Gangnam District on Friday, she opted for a brown halter-neck mini dress that created a more sophisticated look.

The dress featured gathered detailing around the neckline and a fitted silhouette, while her long, straight hair and white heels added to the polished styling.

Although both outfits were minidresses, the different colors, silhouettes and hairstyles created strikingly different impressions. The white dress emphasized a fresh and energetic feel, while the brown design accentuated her waist and upper-body silhouette for a more mature aesthetic.

The contrast was dramatic enough to create the illusion that Nayeon's figure had changed in just over a week. But the difference appeared to come largely from the cut and color of the dresses, along with her poses and overall styling, rather than any apparent physical transformation.

The warm brown shade also complemented Nayeon's complexion, creating an autumn-inspired look that stood in sharp contrast to the fresh white ensemble she had worn days earlier.

From bright and playful to understated and elegant, Nayeon's back-to-back appearances offered two very different takes on the minidress — and showed how much a change in color, hair and silhouette can transform a look.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.