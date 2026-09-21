Singer and actor Suzy, long known in South Korea for her soft, youthful image, has sparked divided reactions online after stepping out with a dramatically different slicked-back hairstyle.

Suzy attended an event for a skin care brand in Seoul's Seongdong District on Friday, wearing a crisp white shirt paired with understated jewelry.

But it was her hair that drew the most attention.

Instead of the softer hairstyles she is usually seen with, Suzy wore her hair completely swept back from her face. The style fully exposed her facial contours and highlighted her small face and defined features.

Suzy has been celebrated for her looks since early in her career and became widely known in Korea as the "nation's first love," a nickname that took hold following her appearance in the hit 2012 romance film "Architecture 101."

Her latest transformation, however, prompted unusually mixed reactions online.

"She looks beautiful no matter what she does," one commenter said. Others said, "She even pulls off slicked-back hair," "Everything suits her" and "I'm tired of even saying how pretty she is."

Some, however, said the dramatic hairstyle felt unfamiliar.

"Maybe you need a certain head shape to pull off slicked-back hair," one commenter said. Others said, "This is the first style I've seen that doesn't suit Suzy," "She doesn't look like Suzy" and "She's still pretty, but something feels awkward."

The contrasting reactions drew attention in part because Suzy's appearance has rarely been a source of disagreement among Korean fans, with her fresh-faced image remaining one of her trademarks throughout her career.

Suzy, who debuted in 2010 as a member of K-pop girl group Miss A before establishing herself as a leading actor, has recently completed filming the Disney+ series "Delusion." She is currently filming the upcoming Netflix series "Men of the Harem."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.