Tired of fast fashion trends? 'Elegant minimalism' takes over this fall

Understated beauty is in. Following the rise of “quiet luxury” and “old money” style in the 2020s, “elegant minimalism” is emerging as a key fashion trend for the fall-winter season this year.

According to the fashion industry, elegant minimalism is dominating the market, with brands emphasizing their identity through high-quality materials, precise tailoring and subdued colors rather than flashy embellishments or prominent logos.

When minimalism was at its peak in the 1990s, black and white were the norm. This season, however, industry insiders expect neutral colors such as beige, brown and gray to take center stage. Silhouettes, too, are shifting. While slimness was the priority in the past, today’s designs are moving toward softer, more three-dimensional silhouettes. The emphasis is on fluidity that gently follows the contours of the body.

The texture of fabrics is also expected to stand out this season. “The density and feel of a fabric are the foundation of elegant minimalism,” an official from the Samsung Fashion Research Institute said. “Lightweight materials that can create volume, such as cashmere, silk and satin, are expected to be widely used.”

Coats will dominate outerwear overall, while blouson jackets and practical, lightweight padded jackets with clean designs are also expected to remain popular.

Layering is also emerging as a key styling technique. Wearing clothes in layers with different colors and textures adds dimension to minimalist looks that might otherwise appear plain, while allowing individuals to express their personal style in an elegant way. Layered looks also offer the advantage of being easy to adapt to weather with wide day-to-night temperature swings.

Major fashion brands have recently been rolling out new products embracing elegant minimalism. Women's fashion brand KUHO has unveiled a collection characterized by layering different lengths and a variety of fabric textures. The brand has placed particular emphasis on cashmere this season, increasing supplies of its versatile knitwear by more than 40 percent from last year.

Emerging women's fashion brand The Aperture has also presented a fall collection that reinterprets the minimalism of the past in a contemporary way, drawing a positive response. Its Raglan Pleats Top, known for its softly flowing silhouette, is now being produced in additional quantities in all colors. Sales of its signature H-line skirt rose by more than 200 percent from January through August compared with the same period last year.

The popularity of minimalism is also being linked to the rise of slow fashion amid economic uncertainty, according to industry analysts. “Consumers who are tired of rapidly changing trends are looking for high-quality clothes that are not tied to trends and can be worn for a long time,” a fashion industry official said. “It is also connected to a culture of rational consumption that encourages people to reduce unnecessary spending.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.