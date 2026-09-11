Son Ye-jin to give rare glimpse of married life with Hyun Bin

Actress Son Ye-jin is set to gush about her son on the upcoming episode of JTBC’s cooking variety show.

Son Ye-jin will appear on the program “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” airing on Sunday, where she will reveal her refrigerator to the public for the first time.

From the moment she appears, Son expresses her disbelief and excitement at being invited to a show she has long enjoyed watching, showing her deep affection for the program.

Park Eun-young, who says Son was her ideal image after watching the actress in the 2003 drama “Summer Scent,” along with the hosts and chefs, will share memories connected to Son’s past works and reveal their own admiration for the actress.

Host Ahn Jung-hwan will also share stories from his past, including his experience filming a commercial with Son’s husband, actor Hyun Bin, as well as behind-the-scenes details he has never previously revealed.

The episode will also offer a first glimpse into Son’s life as a mother rather than an actress. Son says she regularly acts out different scenarios with her son because he enjoys role-playing, switching characters every day to play along with him. The story reportedly prompts laughter as the cast praises her high-level acting skills, noting that she has even achieved a “triple crown” of top acting awards.

When asked how she would react if her son wanted to become an actor in the future, Son confidently says, “If he looks like this, it would be hard for him not to become an actor,” proudly showing off her son. She also reveals that he resembles either her or her husband, sparking curiosity over which parent he takes after.

Son will also unveil a refrigerator filled with homemade dishes, showcasing her skills in the kitchen. Known for her cooking, she will share dishes she frequently prepared during the early days of her marriage, as well as her husband Hyun Bin’s favorite foods.

The chefs are impressed by the side dishes Son made herself, with chef Choi Hyun-seok exclaiming, “Are there really households that make this at home?” Other chefs even line up to sample Son’s cooking.

Son will also reveal recipes containing her personal beauty and wellness tips, along with ingredients she personally recommends. The chefs are so impressed that they eventually pull out their phones and start organizing a group purchase on the spot, creating another humorous moment.

She will also introduce a special ingredient that Hyun Bin reportedly saves and enjoys sparingly.

Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in November of the same year.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







