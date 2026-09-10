From vitamin C to fiber: Nutritional benefits of fresh jujubes

Click here for more articles by Kormedi.com.

Fresh jujubes are now in season, offering a brief taste of early fall. Unlike dried jujubes, fresh ones contain plenty of water and have a crisp, apple-like texture, making them an easy snack to enjoy. They are also rich in vitamin C and dietary fiber, making them a good choice for an early-autumn snack that combines flavor and nutrition.

Fresh jujubes are known for containing considerably more vitamin C than apples. Vitamin C is an antioxidant nutrient that helps maintain normal immune function and protect cells from oxidative damage. It is also essential for collagen production, which helps maintain healthy skin, gums and blood vessels.

The skin contains antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids, while the dietary fiber in the flesh can support bowel movements and regularity. Jujubes also provide potassium, which can help the body excrete excess sodium and support healthy blood pressure. Because fresh jujubes are typically eaten with their skin on, they can provide a wider range of nutrients.

The easiest way to enjoy fresh jujubes is to rinse them thoroughly under running water and eat them whole, including the skin. Dietary fiber and antioxidant compounds are concentrated near the skin, while vitamin C is sensitive to heat, so eating the fruit raw can help minimize nutrient loss.

If eating them plain feels a little repetitive, try slicing them thinly and adding them to salads or plain yogurt. Pairing them with foods containing protein and fat, such as nuts or cheese, can make the snack more balanced and increase satiety. Turning jujubes into juice or sweetened preserves can make it easier to consume excessive amounts of fruit and added sugar, so eating them fresh is generally a better option.

How to choose and store fresh jujubes

Fresh jujubes should have smooth, glossy skin and feel firm when gently pressed. Avoid fruit that is soft or has extensive bruising, wrinkling or damaged skin. Jujubes with a green base and patches of brown are generally sweeter as they ripen, but a darker color does not necessarily mean the fruit is fresher.

After purchasing fresh jujubes, store them unwashed in an airtight container or plastic bag in the refrigerator, making sure there is no excess moisture. Residual water can cause the fruit to soften or develop mold more quickly, so it is best to wash them just before eating. Rather than storing them for an extended period, eat them while they are still firm and crisp, and set aside any damaged fruit to consume first.

Watch out for sugar

Although fresh jujubes contain a lot of water, they also contain carbohydrates that contribute to their sweetness. Eating several at once simply because they are considered healthy can increase overall calorie and sugar intake. People managing their blood sugar or living with diabetes should determine an appropriate portion based on their individual meal plan rather than eating a large amount at one time.

Eating too many jujubes may also cause digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas or diarrhea, particularly in people who are sensitive to dietary fiber. Those trying them for the first time or with sensitive digestion should start with a small amount.

The seeds are hard and have pointed ends, so children and older adults should have the seeds removed before eating the fruit to reduce the risk of injury.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.