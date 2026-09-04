Korean celebs 'blessed with successful wives' — who's No. 1?

Comedian Kim Sook jokingly named Dr. Hong Hye-gul, film director Jang Hang-jun, singer Lee Sang-soon and former KBS announcer-turned-TV personality Do Kyung-wan as husbands blessed with successful wives, drawing laughs from the cast and viewers.

On the Sept. 1 episode of KBS 2TV’s entertainment show “Problem Child in House,” physician and broadcaster Yeo Esther revealed that she is a self-described “homebody” who rarely goes out, even on weekends.

Hong, who has been married to Yeo for 33 years, joked about the financial benefits of his wife’s lifestyle.

“Because she stays home, she doesn’t spend much money. The money just keeps piling up at home, and I’m the only one who spends it,” he said with a laugh.

Kim Sook then said Hong is widely regarded as one of the “four kings of husbands blessed with wifely luck.”

“Hong Hye-gul is famous as one of the four kings of husbands who hit the jackpot with their wives. The others are Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon and Do Kyung-wan,” she said.

Jang is married to screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, while Lee Sang-soon is the husband of singer Lee Hyo-ri. Do Kyung-wan is married to singer Jang Yoon-jung.

Hong confidently declared himself the undisputed No. 1.

“They all have their own work, but I really don’t do anything,” he said.

Hong also revealed that he receives financial support from his wife to run his YouTube channel. He said he shares medical knowledge online as a public service and disclosed that Yeo gives him 180 million won ($130,000) a month to support the operation.

The revelation came after Hong had also addressed his status as the ultimate “wife-supported husband” on MBC’s entertainment program “Radio Star,” which aired Aug. 19.

Asked about joining Jang, Lee and Do as a role model for men who benefit from their wives’ success, Hong readily agreed.

“There are husbands who benefit from their wives, right? I’m sorry, but I’m overwhelmingly No. 1,” he said. “I really don’t do anything. Even AI agrees that, among those men, I’m the husband who benefits the most from his wife.”

Hong has also said that Yeo gives him more than 10 million won in spending money. He clarified that the amount is actually his allowance for an entire year.

“My wife puts cash in a safe for me. I use that money to express my appreciation to people who are important to me,” he said. “That scene aired on ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,’ and I got heavily criticized. But since it’s my allowance for the whole year, it works out to about 1 million won a month.”

Hong also admitted that he spends money on his hobbies using Yeo’s credit card. He has become particularly enthusiastic about photographing “Seolho,” a tiger living at Seoul Grand Park, and footage of him spending his days photographing the animal has also been shown on television.

Comedian Kim Gu-ra reacted with amusement.

“You must be so happy. Every day must be a joy. We should all live like Hong Hye-gul,” he said, laughing at Hong’s seemingly enviable life of leisure.

The segment portrayed Hong as the ultimate “idle husband” living a life many viewers might secretly envy.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.