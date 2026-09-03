Whole-wheat bread but blood sugar still spikes? Beware of this ingredient

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More consumers are choosing whole-wheat bread over white bread in an effort to make healthier choices. But many products sold as whole-wheat bread are not what they appear to be. To identify genuine whole-wheat bread, consumers should check whether whole-wheat flour is listed as the first ingredient.

Some whole-wheat bread products on the market are made primarily with refined wheat flour, with a small amount of whole wheat added and caramel coloring or other colorants used to give the bread a darker appearance. Although they may look healthier, nutritionally they can be little different from conventional bread and remain primarily carbohydrate-based foods.

“Fake” whole-wheat bread often has a dark brown color, a soft and moist texture, and a sweet taste. In many cases, these characteristics come from the addition of coloring to regular wheat flour. By contrast, genuine whole-wheat bread made with 100 percent whole-wheat flour tends to be a lighter shade of brown than consumers might expect. It is typically coarser and firmer in texture, has a nutty, grain-like flavor and contains little sweetness.

Checking the full ingredient list is essential when buying bread. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, meaning the first three to five ingredients generally make up the bulk of the product.

Nutrition experts recommend choosing products that list “100 percent whole grain” or “100 percent whole wheat” at the top of the ingredient list. They also recommend looking for bread with at least 3 grams of fiber, less than 3 grams of added sugar and no more than 140 milligrams of sodium per slice.

Genuine whole-wheat bread should contain at least 6 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams. It may also have a pronounced grain aroma when the bread is rubbed or handled.

According to the Korean Diabetes Association, white bread has a glycemic index (GI) of 70.7, while whole-wheat bread has a GI of 50. Foods with a GI of 55 or below are generally classified as low-GI foods, while those with a GI of 70 or higher are considered high-GI foods.

Replacing refined grains such as white rice and white bread with whole grains can result in a smaller rise in blood sugar after a meal, even when the amount of carbohydrate consumed is the same. Whole grains are rich in dietary fiber and minerals, and their starch structure differs from that of refined flour, which can slow digestion. As a result, blood sugar levels after eating may rise 20 to 30 percent less when consuming the same amount of carbohydrates.

Look at the ingredients

However, it is too simplistic to assume that all whole-wheat bread will cause a smaller blood sugar increase. Even among whole-wheat breads, the blood sugar response can vary depending on how much whole grain is actually used, how the bread is processed and whether sugar has been added.

Blood sugar levels can also be affected by what the bread is eaten with, how much is consumed at once and whether it is paired with vegetables or protein. Consumers should therefore look beyond the words “whole wheat” on the package and examine the ingredient and nutrition labels carefully.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.