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If you’re craving something sweet but are concerned about blood sugar or struggling with constipation, figs may be worth adding to your diet.

Figs come into season in August and are soft and naturally sweet, while also providing dietary fiber, potassium, polyphenols and other nutrients. Fresh figs are generally a better choice than dried figs for those looking to keep their sugar and calorie intake in check.

One of the main nutritional benefits of figs is their high dietary fiber content. Fiber helps add bulk to stool and retain water, supporting regular bowel movements.

In a clinical trial involving people with functional constipation, participants who consumed fig paste for eight weeks experienced shorter intestinal transit times, along with improvements in stool consistency and abdominal discomfort.

Figs also contain compounds that can serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria, potentially helping support a healthier intestinal environment.

Worried about blood sugar? Choose fresh figs over dried

Figs are also considered a relatively low-glycemic fruit. For people monitoring their blood sugar, fresh figs without added sugar may be a better option than fig jam or dried figs, when eaten in moderation.

Dried figs lose much of their water during processing, which concentrates their natural sugars. As a result, eating the same weight of dried figs can provide significantly more sugar than eating fresh figs.

Figs contain potassium and polyphenols, among other beneficial compounds. Potassium is an essential nutrient that helps the body excrete excess sodium and maintain normal blood pressure.

Figs also contain polyphenols and other antioxidants that can help protect cells from oxidative stress. Their dietary fiber may additionally contribute to healthy cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.

They may benefit bone health, too

Figs provide calcium as well as minerals such as magnesium and potassium, all of which play roles in maintaining healthy bones.

Particularly after middle age, it is important not to rely on a single nutrient but to obtain calcium, protein, vitamin D and other bone-supporting nutrients from a variety of foods.

Pairing figs with plain yogurt or nuts can make for a nutritious snack, adding protein and healthy fats to the meal.

The skin is edible — here’s how to enjoy fresh figs

Figs can be eaten with their skin. Simply rinse them gently under running water, remove the stem and eat them whole.

Fresh figs can also be enjoyed on their own or added to plain yogurt and salads. Their natural sweetness means there is usually no need to add extra sugar.

Because figs soften quickly, they should be refrigerated after purchase and eaten while they are still fresh.

However, because they are relatively high in dietary fiber, eating too many at once may cause digestive discomfort or diarrhea. It is best to enjoy them in moderate portions rather than consuming a large amount at one time.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.