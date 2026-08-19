End of summer treat: Enjoy seasonal potatoes with these healthy recipes

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The period from mid- to late August, following "Malbok," one of Korea’s three traditional hottest days of summer, is a good time to enjoy fresh summer potatoes, which are known for their flavor and nutritional value. There is no particular medical basis for the saying that “you should eat potatoes after Malbok.” Rather, it can be understood as a reminder to use seasonal potatoes as the weather begins to cool and to return to a more balanced diet after the heat of summer.

Potatoes are available year-round, but freshly harvested potatoes from now through October can be particularly delicious, even when simply boiled. Here are some tips for enjoying potatoes while making the most of their nutritional benefits, based on information from health and medical sources including the U.S. health website WebMD.

Packed with nutrients

Potatoes are sometimes nicknamed the “apple of the earth” because they are a good source of vitamin C, which supports normal immune function and helps maintain healthy skin. They also contain vitamin B6, which plays an important role in protein metabolism, as well as folate, which is essential for DNA synthesis.

Potatoes are also rich in magnesium, a mineral important for bone and cellular health. They contain plenty of potassium as well, an essential mineral involved in nerve signaling and maintaining the body’s fluid balance. By weight, potatoes can provide more potassium than many fruits and vegetables, including bananas.

How to choose good potatoes

Choose potatoes that feel heavy for their size and are firm to the touch. Look for smooth skin without excessive blemishes, wrinkles or other signs of deterioration.

Avoid potatoes that have sprouted or developed a green color. These areas may contain solanine, a naturally occurring toxin that can cause food poisoning if consumed in significant amounts.

Healthy ways to cook them

Some people avoid potatoes because they are high in carbohydrates. However, potatoes are made up of roughly 80 percent water, and they can be part of a healthy diet depending on how they are prepared.

Compared with cooked white rice, boiled potatoes are lower in calories by weight. One hundred grams of cooked white rice contains about 125 calories, while potatoes contain roughly 55 calories. Potatoes can also provide a strong feeling of fullness.

For a healthier option, boil or bake potatoes rather than deep-frying them. Frying adds substantial amounts of fat and calories.

How to store potatoes

Potatoes are generally best kept out of the refrigerator. Very low temperatures can cause some of the starch in potatoes to convert to sugar.

Instead, keep unwashed potatoes in a paper bag or wrap them in newspaper and store them in a cool, dry and dark place. Good ventilation is also important.

An apple is sometimes recommended as a way to help slow sprouting when potatoes are stored. However, potatoes should still be checked regularly and any sprouted or green potatoes should be discarded when appropriate.

Once peeled, potatoes can be placed in cold water, drained and dried, then stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. They can generally be kept this way for up to about a week, although freshness should be checked before use.

Frequently asked questions

Q. Can I eat potatoes while trying to lose weight?

A. Yes. Although potatoes are a source of carbohydrates, they contain very little fat and can be filling, so moderate portions can be included in a weight-loss diet. However, adding large amounts of butter, cheese or other high-calorie ingredients — or eating fried potatoes — can significantly increase the calorie content.

Q. Do potatoes cause a significant rise in blood sugar?

A. Potatoes are rich in starch and can raise blood glucose levels. Mashed potatoes and large portions of hot, freshly cooked potatoes may cause blood sugar to rise quickly. Controlling portion size and eating potatoes with protein and vegetables can help create a more balanced meal.

Q. Should people with diabetes avoid potatoes?

A. Not necessarily. Portion size and preparation methods are important. Rather than eating a large serving of potatoes on their own, pair them with protein sources such as fish, eggs or tofu and plenty of vegetables to help make meals more balanced.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.