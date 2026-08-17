Uhm Jung-hwa is returning to the big screen with "Okay! Madam 2," an action comedy that puts her at the center of a female-led franchise.

Released on Aug. 12, "Okay! Madam 2" follows Mi-young, a legendary former secret agent, and her family as their luxury cruise vacation is interrupted when the ship is hijacked. Expanding the setting from an airplane in the first film to a massive cruise ship, the sequel delivers bigger and more elaborate action sequences. Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Lee Sang-yoon and Bae Jung-nam return from the original, while Park Jin-joo, Ryeoun and Choi Soo-young join the cast as new additions.

Compared with the first installment, Uhm showcases more evolved action skills, delivering plenty of hard-hitting thrills. At the same time, she portrays the very real struggles of a middle-aged woman juggling a struggling business, an unemployed husband who refuses to grow up and a teenage daughter. The contrast between Mi-young’s spectacular action sequences and her ordinary daily life is one of the film’s key attractions.

Returning six years after "Okay! Madam," "Okay! Madam 2" stands out as a rare Korean action franchise led by a woman. Korean cinema has made repeated attempts at female-led action films. The "My Wife Is a Gangster" series demonstrated the potential of a female protagonist in action comedies, while "The Witch" series helped establish female-centered genre films as a viable part of the market.

Although several meaningful examples have emerged over the years, female-led action films have been less likely than their male-led counterparts to develop into franchises. The fact that "Okay! Madam" has returned for a second chapter is noteworthy.

Uhm’s filmography makes the sequel even more intriguing. From "Singles," "Marriage Is a Crazy Thing" and "Mr. Hong" to" Princess Aurora," "Insadong Scandal," "Haeundae," "Dancing Queen," "Venus Talk," "Wonderful Nightmare" and "Miss Fortune," her films have spanned a wide range of genres. However, they share one common thread: Uhm has consistently created active, self-directed characters that mirror Uhm’s own life as a woman who has forged her own path and built a career on her own terms.

Uhm is one of the most prominent Korean entertainers, having turned her name into a brand in both music and acting. She debuted as a singer in 1993 before expanding into acting. In the 1990s, she dominated the Korean music scene with hits such as “Rose of Betrayal,” “Invitation,” “Poison,” “Festival” and “Molla.”

In 2008, she once again captured the public’s attention with “D.I.S.C.O.” She continued her musical career with the 2020 release “Hop in the Mood.” Rather than remaining a star associated with a single era, she has continued to connect with audiences across generations, making the title “diva” a natural fit.

She has also continued to expand her horizons by taking on new roles. For actors with long careers, a particular image can easily become fixed in the public mind. Uhm, however, has repeatedly sought change by moving between genres and characters. Her career — from singer to actress and then back to music and variety entertainment — has become a compelling story in its own right.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







