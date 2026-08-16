Former comedian Pyo In-bong has taken on a new role, making "bungeoppang" or fish-shaped pastries, near Seoul Station and serving them to homeless people.

Thursday's episode of MBN’s "Exclusive World" highlighted Pyo’s dramatically changed life. Pyo, who rose to fame playing nurse Pyo in the sitcom "Soonpoong Clinic," was also a member of the comedy group Tintin Five alongside Hong Rok-gi, Kim Kyung-sik and Lee Dong-woo.

Today, he runs a performance planning and production company while also serving as a pastor and continuing his cultural missionary work.

On the program, Pyo and his wife volunteered at Seoul Station, handing out free food, including bungeoppang to homeless people. The couple began volunteer work in 2024 after Pyo’s wife suggested giving people living on the streets during the cold season a little warmth and comfort.

Pyo said he began a new life as a pastor eight years ago after leaving his career in comedy.

Looking back on his years of success, Pyo said, "I’ve seen articles saying that I once made 50 million won (about $35,000) a day. Life started moving at such a fast pace, and everything became chaotic."

He recalled the success of Tintin Five and his subsequent career as a performance producer.

“I was running four theaters in Daehangno while working in performance production,” he said. “At the time, I was also in charge of musicals at SM Entertainment.”

But despite his professional achievements, Pyo said he could not find lasting satisfaction.

“Even if I became the head of a subsidiary of Korea’s top entertainment company, I still couldn’t find any satisfaction in the path I was taking,” he said. “The more I had, the less fulfilled I felt.”

It was around that time that fellow entertainer Kim Won-hee encouraged him to participate in volunteer work in Haiti. The experience eventually led Pyo to pursue ministry and become ordained as a pastor.

While Pyo left his entertainment career, his daughter pursued a life on the stage.

Pyo Ba-ha currently works as a musical theater actress. She acknowledged that some people believe she benefits from her father’s fame.

“There are people who think I benefit from my father’s name, and I can’t really avoid that,” she said. “That is also why I want to establish myself independently and prove myself on my own.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







