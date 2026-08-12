'Parasite' star Cho Yeo-jeong eats noodles just twice a year — is it her secret to looking young?

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Actor Cho Yeo-jeong, 45, has revealed one of her secrets to maintaining her youthful appearance.

Recently, Cho appeared on a television variety show and said she was ready to indulge her appetite after strictly controlling her diet. When asked about the secret to her youthful looks, Cho answered without hesitation, “It’s about having no choice but to resist.”

Cho said she eats jjajangmyeon, a Chinese-Korean dish of noodles in black bean sauce, and instant ramen only twice a year. But can avoiding these foods really help people maintain a youthful appearance?

What happens when you cut back on jjajangmyeon?

Reducing noodle consumption may help with weight management and maintaining a healthy physique. Although both dishes are convenient ways to enjoy a quick meal, they are relatively high in calories and sodium, which can make it harder to maintain a healthy diet.

An unhealthy diet can contribute to weight gain and reduced skin elasticity, potentially accelerating the aging process.

According to data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, a bowl of jjajangmyeon contains about 800 calories, while a packet of instant ramen contains around 500 calories. The body uses energy from food for physical activity, but if calorie intake consistently exceeds the body’s needs, the excess energy can be stored as fat.

Another concern is that both dishes are primarily made with refined carbohydrates. Refined carbohydrates can cause blood sugar levels to rise and fall quickly. This can leave people feeling hungry again soon after eating and encourage them to reach for snacks.

Continued excess food intake can make weight loss more difficult and may also make blood sugar management harder.

High blood pressure can damage blood vessels

The sodium content of both dishes is another concern.

A bowl of jjajangmyeon is reported to contain about 2,400 milligrams of sodium, exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended daily intake of 2,000 milligrams. A packet of instant noocles contains an average of about 1,729 milligrams of sodium, equivalent to 86.5 percent of the recommended daily amount.

Excessive sodium consumption can raise blood pressure. When high blood pressure persists, the walls of blood vessels, including the aorta, small arteries and capillaries can become thicker and narrower.

In severe cases, blood vessels can rupture, increasing the risk of medical emergencies such as stroke and aortic dissection.

Add onions to jjajangmyeon and bean sprouts to instant noodles

For those concerned about their health, reducing the frequency of jjajangmyeon and instant consumption may be advisable. When eating these dishes, adding vegetables and limiting how much broth you eat can also be helpful.

For example, eating onions with jjajangmyeon may help with blood sugar and cardiovascular health. Onions contain quercetin, a compound that may help prevent fat and cholesterol from accumulating in blood vessels. They also contain chromium, which plays a role in glucose metabolism.

Bean sprouts are another good addition to noodles. They are rich in vitamin B1, which helps support energy metabolism, and vitamin C, which supports immune function.

Bean sprouts are also rich in dietary fiber, which promotes healthy bowel movements and can help slow the rise in blood sugar after a meal.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.