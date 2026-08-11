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As heat waves continue, it is easy to put off exercise. But rather than avoiding exercise altogether during the summer, it is better to properly manage the timing and intensity of workouts, as well as hydration and electrolyte intake. During periods of intense heat, even a workout that is normally manageable can lead to exhaustion or heatstroke, making it essential to follow basic safety guidelines.

Avoid the hottest hours

The safest times for summer exercise are when temperatures are relatively cooler, such as between 6 and 9 a.m. or in the evening after sunset. Outdoor exercise should be avoided between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., when ultraviolet radiation and radiant heat are strongest and body temperatures can rise rapidly.

When a heat wave advisory is in effect, or the perceived temperature reaches 33 C or higher, reduce your usual amount of exercise by about 20 to 30 percent. Instead of high-intensity interval training or long-distance running, opt for activities such as walking or slow jogging that keep your heart rate relatively low. Stop exercising immediately if you experience dizziness, a headache, nausea or chills.

Workout clothes also matter

Cotton T-shirts absorb a lot of sweat but do not dry quickly, which can make it harder for the body to regulate its temperature. Moisture-wicking performance fabrics are more suitable for summer exercise, while white or light-colored workout clothes are usually cooler compared with dark clothes, which absorb more heat.

Wearing a hat and sunglasses can help reduce exposure to direct sunlight. Sunscreen should be applied 20 to 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapplied every two to three hours. Choosing well-ventilated spaces and making use of shaded areas can also help keep body temperature under control.

Hydrate before exercising

By the time you feel thirsty, dehydration may have already begun. It is recommended to drink plenty of water two to three hours before exercising and have about one cup just before starting. During exercise, drinking about 150 to 250 milliliters every 15 to 20 minutes in small amounts can help with absorption.

If you exercise for more than an hour or sweat heavily, water alone may not be enough. This is because losing sodium through sweat can make muscle cramps and fatigue more likely. After activities involving heavy sweating, such as long-distance running or hiking, drinks containing electrolyte can be used to replace lost minerals. For less strenuous exercise, however, water alone is often sufficient.

Recovery foods and drinks

Immediately cooling the body with ice water or an ice-cold shower after exercise can cause blood vessels to constrict suddenly, potentially placing stress on the body. It is preferable to gradually lower your body temperature in a cool, shaded or indoor area before taking a shower.

After exercising, consuming high-quality protein from foods such as eggs, chicken, fish and tofu, along with plenty of fluids, can aid muscle recovery and help reduce fatigue. Foods rich in water and potassium, such as tomatoes, bananas and kiwis, can also help replenish electrolytes lost through sweating.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.