Culture ministry maps out plans to boost cultural industries, attract 40 mil. visitors

The culture ministry said Wednesday it will focus on making Korean culture a key national growth engine and laying the groundwork to attract 40 million foreign visitors annually in the second half of this year.

In a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it has set its vision as "revitalizing regions and expanding into the world with K-culture, sports and tourism."

To achieve this, it will pursue six priorities in the second half, starting with building a base to become a "cultural powerhouse" and nurturing Korean cultural industries as a future core sector.

The ministry said it would expand financial support for content industries through loans, guarantees, and funds, while increasing investment in major intellectual properties targeting the global market. The content industry is an umbrella term encompassing publishers, broadcasters, advertisers, and firms producing music, computer games, animations, movies, musicals and other creative content.

The ministry plans to support the use of artificial intelligence in production and overhaul copyright rules to better reflect its use. It also aims to train 18,000 industry professionals by 2030 and step up the overseas expansion of films, games, publishing and other content.

As the country is on track to welcome 23 million foreign visitors this year, the ministry said it will redouble efforts to lay the groundwork for an era of 40 million annual arrivals, aiming higher than its 2028 goal of 30 million.

It plans to do so by improving airport, port and lodging infrastructure, as well as easing visa and entry rules. The ministry will also develop more regional tourism products for fans of Korean pop culture and support local destinations to draw more visitors outside the capital.

To build a base to make the country a cultural powerhouse, the ministry plans to improve artists' working conditions and increase investment in pure arts and indie content.

It will expand government support so artists can access social insurance on par with regular salaried workers, while also stepping up financial assistance, including livelihood loans. Additionally, the ministry said it will it shift away from the current method of public contests and introduce a wider variety of support measures to reach more artists.

The ministry then plans to make regions more attractive places to live by expanding cultural and sports facilities outside the greater Seoul area, and deploying more cultural and sports specialists locally. Among other plans are to create an environment where everyone can enjoy sports and restore public trust through sports reform.



