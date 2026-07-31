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The sweltering summer heat can leave you feeling sluggish and rob you of your appetite. While eel is the classic seasonal stamina food, there are plenty of other nutritious options that can help restore energy while stimulating the appetite. Eating seasonal foods rich in protein, vitamins and minerals can also support endurance and recovery from fatigue.

Eel: Keep it simple

Eel is a classic summer health food packed with high-quality protein, vitamins A and B and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamin A helps maintain healthy skin and mucous membranes, while omega-3s support cardiovascular health and help regulate inflammation. Although eel is a fatty fish, it contains a high proportion of unsaturated fats, making moderate consumption good for energy during the summer.

Choosing salt-grilled eel instead of heavily glazed versions can reduce sugar and sodium intake. Serving it with shredded ginger, garlic chives and perilla leaves helps cut through the richness and enhances the flavor. Eating moderate portions along with lots of vegetables is also recommended.

Duck: Trim the fat

Duck is a good source of protein for maintaining muscle mass, along with B vitamins that support energy metabolism. It also contains iron, making it a nutritious option for people who become easily fatigued during hot weather. Since duck is relatively high in fat and calories, however, it is best enjoyed in moderation as a side dish.

Smoked duck tends to be high in sodium, so fresh duck is a better choice if you are eating it frequently. Removing excess fat during cooking and serving it with generous portions of garlic chives, onions and perilla leaves can help reduce greasiness while adding dietary fiber. A light mustard or vinegar-based sauce also complements the dish without adding excessive calories.

Soy milk soup: Fewer noodles, more vegetables

Soy milk is rich in plant-based protein, unsaturated fats, potassium and magnesium, making it an ideal summer meal when your appetite is low. Soy protein supports muscle maintenance, while its healthy fats promote satiety and may help reduce snacking.

When preparing kongguksu, a traditional dish of noodles in a thick soy milk soup, reducing the amount of noodles and adding shredded cucumber, tomatoes and a boiled egg creates a more balanced meal. It is also advisable to check the sugar and sodium content of commercially prepared soy milk.

Abalone: Steam rathering than butter-grilling

Abalone is another popular summer delicacy that is low in fat while providing protein, taurine, zinc and selenium. Taurine may help reduce fatigue and support liver function, while zinc plays an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system.

Steaming or lightly blanching abalone instead of cooking it in butter or other fats reduces calories while preserving its natural flavor. When making abalone porridge, adding mushrooms, zucchini and carrots boosts the dish's vitamin and fiber content.

Watermelon: Watch your portions

With a water content of more than 90 percent, watermelon is excellent for staying hydrated during the summer. It also contains potassium, which helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweating, and its red flesh is rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.

Because watermelon contains natural sugars, it is best to limit servings to one or two cups at a time. Pairing it with a small portion of plain Greek yogurt, almonds or walnuts can increase satiety and help prevent rapid spikes in blood sugar.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.











