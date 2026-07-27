Five summer teas that can help with weight control and keep you cool

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Many office workers automatically reach for an iced coffee after lunch. But coffee drinks loaded with syrup and cream often contain more calories than expected and can even leave you feeling thirstier. Simply replacing your after-meal coffee with an unsweetened cup of tea can help cut unnecessary calories and support weight management during the summer.

Oolong tea: Perfect after big lunch

If you've had a rich meal such as grilled pork belly, pork cutlet or black bean noodles, oolong tea is an excellent choice. Studies have suggested that the polyphenols in oolong tea may play a role in fat metabolism. Its clean, refreshing taste can also reduce the urge to reach for dessert or snacks after a meal.

Because oolong tea contains caffeine, limiting intake to two or three cups a day is recommended. Drinking it pleasantly chilled, rather than packed with ice, may also be gentler on the stomach.

Green tea: Boosts alertness

Instead of a sweet coffee drink when the afternoon slump hits around 2 or 3 p.m., consider green tea. Catechins in green tea may help promote fat oxidation, while its moderate caffeine content can improve concentration and mental alertness. Replacing sugary coffee beverages with green tea can naturally reduce daily sugar and calorie intake.

However, green tea contains tannins, which may interfere with iron absorption. It is best consumed about 30 minutes after a meal.

Peppermint tea: Eases bloating, aids digestion

For office workers who eat out frequently, afternoon bloating and digestive discomfort are common. Peppermint tea contains menthol, which can help relax the digestive tract and ease post-meal discomfort. Its cool, refreshing aroma also makes it particularly enjoyable on hot summer days.

It can be especially helpful after a heavy or greasy meal. However, people with gastroesophageal reflux disease should avoid peppermint tea, as it may worsen symptoms.

Hibiscus tea: Refreshing substitute for sugary drinks

Replacing soda or fruit juice with hibiscus tea can significantly reduce sugar and calorie intake. Rich in anthocyanins and organic acids, hibiscus tea is refreshing and well suited for quenching thirst in hot weather. Its naturally tart flavor also makes it an ideal iced tea.

To keep it healthy, avoid adding syrup or sugar. People with low blood pressure should consume hibiscus tea in moderation, with one or two cups a day generally considered sufficient.

Lemon balm tea: Helps manage stress, curb cravings

Stress during a busy workday often leads to cravings for sweet beverages. Lemon balm tea has a mild herbal aroma that may help promote relaxation. Since it is naturally caffeine-free, it can be enjoyed even in the late afternoon without affecting sleep.

Served cold in a tumbler, lemon balm tea is a refreshing way to stay hydrated while replacing iced coffee.

Ultimately, the most important habit is not which tea you choose, but drinking it without added sugar. Swapping just one afternoon coffee for an unsweetened tea each day can save anywhere from several dozen to several hundred calories, making it a simple way to support summer weight management while maintaining energy throughout the afternoon.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.