Daiso becomes go-to destination for tourists seeking K-diet products

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Daiso has emerged as a must-visit shopping destination for foreign tourists visiting Korea, thanks to its reputation for offering a wide range of products at affordable prices. As interest in weight management and healthy eating continues to grow, diet-related products are also drawing attention.

Reflecting the trend, domestic health supplement companies are introducing K-diet products through Daiso. Health Balance, a Korean health supplement company, recently launched V-Rex Press Pop Multivitamin under its secondary brand V-Rex by SkinnyLab, exclusively for Daiso.

The product is available in apple and grape flavors at Daiso's online mall and stores nationwide. Each pack contains four capsules and is priced at 5,000 won.

A key feature of the product is its use of the patented Pop Cap technology, which has won beverage manufacturing innovation awards at international food exhibitions including SIAL Paris and SIAL Jakarta. The cap attaches to the opening of a plastic bottle containing up to 500 milliliters of still or sparkling water. By pressing the cap and shaking the bottle, the vitamins stored inside the cap are released and mixed with the water. The design helps protect vitamins, which are vulnerable to light, temperature and humidity, until consumption.

The vitamin formulations differ by flavor. The apple version contains eight vitamins: vitamins A, D and E, along with five B vitamins — B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid and B6. The grape version contains seven vitamins: vitamins A, D and E, plus four B vitamins — B1, niacin, pantothenic acid and B6.

Each serving contains just 13 to 15 kilocalories. One cap provides 250 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin D and 200 percent of the daily recommended intake of niacin, pantothenic acid and B vitamins. Sweetness comes from concentrated apple or grape juice, and the products contain no high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives or artificial coloring. They are also free of fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol and sodium.

A SkinnyLab official said the company hopes consumers will be able to enjoy the products at an affordable price through Daiso's highly accessible retail network.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.