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On sweltering days when cooking over a hot stove feels unbearable, many people turn to frozen foods. Frozen rice, dumplings and pizza can be ready in just a few minutes in the microwave, making them a convenient option. However, improper handling can lead to safety risks. Knowing what to check before microwaving can help you enjoy frozen meals safely.

Check packaging before microwaving

The first thing to check when heating frozen food is the packaging. Some products are designed to be microwaved in their original packaging, but not all plastic wraps or containers are microwave-safe.

Aluminum packaging or containers with metallic coatings should always be removed, as they can produce sparks inside the microwave. Plastic containers should also be labeled as microwave-safe. If there is no such indication, transfer the food to a microwave-safe dish before heating. Extra caution is needed with takeout containers and disposable plastic containers, which are often not intended for microwave use.

Stir or turn halfway through for even heating

Microwave ovens generate heat by exciting water molecules in food, but they do not always heat food evenly. Thick frozen foods, such as fried rice, dumplings and fried chicken, may become hot on the outside while remaining cold in the center.

To promote even heating, stir or turn the food over halfway through cooking. Frozen products containing meat or seafood should be heated according to the cooking instructions on the package, and users should make sure even the thickest part is thoroughly heated before eating.

Avoid refreezing thawed frozen food

Although freezing slows the growth of microorganisms, bacteria can begin multiplying again once food starts to thaw. During the summer, when indoor temperatures are higher, frozen food left out for extended periods is more likely to spoil.

Take out only the amount needed for cooking, and avoid refreezing food that has already thawed. Any leftovers should not be left at room temperature for long. Instead, cool them quickly and refrigerate them promptly.

Wait 1-2 minutes after microwaving

Immediately after microwaving, heat inside the food may not yet be evenly distributed. This is especially common with frozen dumplings, hot dogs and foods containing melted cheese, where the outside and inside can differ significantly in temperature.

Letting the food stand for one or two minutes allows the residual heat to spread more evenly throughout. If the center is still cold after standing, heat it again until it is thoroughly warmed.

Frequent frozen meals may lead to nutritional imbalance

While frozen foods are convenient, many products are high in sodium, saturated fat and refined carbohydrates. Frequently eating frozen pizza, breaded fried foods or processed meat products may reduce vegetable and dietary fiber intake, leading to an unbalanced diet.

Relying on frozen meals alone can also result in inadequate intake of protein, vitamins and minerals. To create a more balanced meal, pair frozen foods with vegetables or a salad, along with protein-rich foods such as eggs or tofu.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.