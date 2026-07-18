As sweltering summer heat sets in, even light activity can leave people exhausted and drenched in sweat. Many people turn to traditional Korean stamina-boosting foods to recharge when their appetites diminish and they start to feel lethargic due to oppressive heat and humidity. Following Chobok on July 15, the first of the three days of summer traditionally regarded as the hottest, many are wondering what to eat to restore their strength.

Samgyetang — a soup made with a whole chicken stuffed with ginseng and rice — and grilled eel have long been among Korea's favorite summer foods. Rich in protein and essential nutrients, they help replenish energy depleted by the heat and provide nutrients that are often lacking during the summer months.

However, eating these dishes without moderation can place an unexpected burden on blood sugar levels. The main ingredients are not the problem. Rather, hidden sources of carbohydrates and sugar, such as glutinous rice and sweet sauces, can make a significant difference. Here are some tips for enjoying these seasonal favorites while keeping blood sugar in check.

Samgyetang: Protein-rich, but watch the glutinous rice

Chicken, the main ingredient in samgyetang, contains about 165 calories and 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it a high-protein food. According to the Rural Development Administration, chicken is also a good source of B vitamins, which help convert food into energy. Protein supplies the essential amino acids needed to maintain and repair muscle, making samgyetang a popular choice when people feel fatigued or lose their appetite during hot weather.

Chicken itself is low in carbohydrates and has little direct effect on blood sugar. The concern lies in the glutinous rice inside the chicken. Glutinous rice contains about 350 calories and 78 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams. While carbohydrates are the body's primary source of energy, consuming too much can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar.

Many people also add an extra bowl of rice to their samgyetang. Since the soup already contains glutinous rice, eating additional rice significantly increases carbohydrate intake. Finishing all of the broth can also increase fat and sodium consumption.

To reduce the impact on blood sugar, experts recommend eating the chicken and vegetable side dishes first, leaving some of the broth and choosing to eat either the glutinous rice inside the chicken or a separate bowl of rice — but not both. Removing the chicken skin, which is high in fat, and focusing on lean meat can also help reduce calorie intake. Taking a light 10- to 20-minute walk after the meal may also help improve post-meal blood sugar control.

Grilled eel: Rich in omega-3s, but be wary of sweet sauces

Eel is another popular summer food thanks to its abundance of protein and healthy fats. It contains around 200 calories and 15 to 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it another excellent source of protein for restoring energy during periods of fatigue.

Eel is also rich in unsaturated fatty acids, including the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which are known to help manage blood triglyceride levels and support cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association also recommends eating omega-3-rich fish as part of a heart-healthy diet. In addition, eel provides vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy vision and skin.

The downside comes from the sweet glaze commonly used on grilled eel. Soy sauce-based marinades often contain sugar and corn syrup, increasing overall sugar intake. When glazed eel is eaten with white rice, both carbohydrate and sugar consumption rise substantially.

Experts recommend choosing salt-grilled eel instead of heavily glazed versions. Pairing eel with leafy vegetables such as lettuce or perilla leaves can also help create a more balanced meal and increase satiety. Eating vegetables together with each bite of eel may help improve overall meal quality while reducing the likelihood of overeating.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.