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After scoring seven goals in just four matches to lead Norway to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, striker Erling Haaland has once again drawn global attention — this time not only for his performance on the field, but also for his extraordinary diet.

The 25-year-old forward is said to consume around 6,000 calories a day spread across six meals, following what many describe as a "Viking diet" — a version of the paleo diet that emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods while avoiding processed products altogether.

6,000-calorie menu centered on whole foods

Haaland reportedly starts his day with sourdough bread and eggs. He drinks coffee mixed with milk and maple syrup.

Lunch typically consists of fish, egg fried rice and vegetables such as asparagus. Organ meats, including beef liver and heart, also appear regularly on his menu.

For dinner, he reportedly eats more than 1 kilogram of fatty red meat, such as ribeye or tomahawk steak, accompanied by potatoes, salad and milk.

One of the most distinctive features of Haaland's eating habits is the "nose-to-tail" approach, which encourages consuming as many edible parts of the animal as possible, including liver, heart and bone marrow in addition to muscle meat. According to reports, Haaland regularly sources beef liver and heart directly from farms and is also fond of bone marrow.

Plenty of protein, fewer processed foods

Nutrition experts say there are several positive aspects to this style of eating.

A diet centered on eggs, fish, meat, vegetables, potatoes and natural sweeteners such as honey reduces intake of sugars, sodium and processed fats.

It also provides abundant protein from a variety of sources, which can help support muscle maintenance, recovery and satiety.

Vegetables such as asparagus, along with salads and potatoes, contribute vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. Unlike some low-carbohydrate diets, Haaland's meal plan also includes carbohydrates through sourdough bread, potatoes and rice, providing adequate energy for intense physical activity.

Many nutritionists recommend a balanced plate consisting of half vegetables, one quarter whole-grain carbohydrates and one quarter protein.

Organ meats carry health risks

Despite their nutritional value, experts caution against copying every aspect of Haaland's diet.

Organ meats are rich in protein, iron, vitamin B12, folate and zinc, but excessive consumption can raise cholesterol and purine intake. People with gout, elevated uric acid levels or metabolic disorders should be especially cautious.

Health experts also warn against eating raw beef liver, which is sometimes consumed in Korea. Raw liver can expose consumers to parasites, hepatitis E and bacteria, making it unsafe.

Too much red meat and protein can backfire

Experts also warn that Haaland's large daily intake of red meat reflects the nutritional demands of an elite athlete with exceptionally high energy expenditures.

For the average person, consuming more than a kilogram of red meat a day could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer while adding excessive saturated fat and calories.

Although protein is essential for maintaining and repairing muscle, consuming more does not necessarily produce greater health benefits.

For most healthy adults, daily protein intake of about 1 gram per kilogram of body weight is generally considered sufficient. Consistently consuming far beyond that level may increase dietary costs and contribute to excessive calorie and saturated fat intake.

Rather than copying Haaland's 6,000-calorie regimen, experts say the takeaway should be its overall philosophy: Eat fewer processed foods, consume plenty of fruits and vegetables, and include adequate protein as part of a balanced diet.

Unless someone has the extreme energy demands of a professional athlete, however, matching Haaland's calorie intake or relying heavily on organ meats is neither necessary nor advisable.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.