How to better control blood sugar spikes in sweltering heat

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As oppressive summer heat continues, it is becoming increasingly difficult to stay healthy. For people with high blood sugar or diabetes, the risks are even greater. Excessive sweating can lead to dehydration, while the intense heat makes exercise more challenging, both of which can make it harder to keep blood sugar levels under control.

One of the biggest challenges is managing diet. Many foods that help people cool off in summer — such as ice cream and shaved ice desserts — are also among the worst choices for blood sugar control.

Drawing on information from the U.S. health and medical website Healthline and other sources, here are some practical tips for managing blood sugar during the hot summer months.

Be cautious with high-sugar fruits

Extreme heat can be especially dangerous for people with diabetes. Heavy sweating can cause dehydration, which may raise blood sugar levels and, in severe cases, lead to health emergencies. Those with diabetic autonomic neuropathy may also have a reduced ability to regulate body temperature, making them even more vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Maintaining healthy eating and exercise habits is especially important during summer. Reducing portions of carbohydrate-rich foods such as rice and noodles can help stabilize blood sugar. Fruits with high sugar content, particularly tropical varieties, should also be eaten in moderation. Low-glycemic foods such as cucumbers and tomatoes are better choices.

Exercise indoors in a cool environment

Blood sugar typically begins to rise about 30 minutes to an hour after eating. Moving your body after meals can help prevent sharp spikes. While exercise is beneficial, simply reducing the amount of time spent sitting or lying down can also make a difference.

If outdoor exercise is too difficult because of the heat, walking around the house is a simple alternative. Stretching, light dumbbell workouts and other home exercises are also good options. In the cooler evening hours, walking around the neighborhood or climbing hills can help build muscle strength. Staying active after meals is key to maintaining long-term health.

Use vinegar in moderation

According to the Korean Diabetes Association, vinegar may help lower blood sugar levels. Naturally fermented vinegar is ideal, but regular vinegar with few additives may also provide benefits. Eating it together with cucumbers may produce an even greater effect.

A chilled cucumber soup is an ideal summer dish. In addition to its refreshing taste, it offers several health benefits and is easy to prepare. Simply mix vinegar into boiled and cooled water, then add sliced cucumbers and seasonings. While preferences vary, using a little more vinegar may enhance its blood sugar-lowering effect.

Cut back on carbohydrates and fried foods

Overeating fried foods and noodle dishes, which are often high in calories, can cause blood sugar levels to rise rapidly and increase the risk of weight gain. Late-night snacks deserve particular caution because people typically go to bed soon afterward without giving their bodies time to burn off the extra calories.

Sugary beverages should also be limited. Even drinks labeled as "100 percent fruit juice" may contain added ingredients. Plain water, along with fresh vegetables and low-glycemic fruits, remains the healthiest choice. Ultimately, controlling cravings and avoiding overeating are essential for maintaining good health.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.