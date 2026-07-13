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As temperatures soar, many people reach for refreshing summer favorites such as naengmyeon (cold noodles), kongguksu (soy milk noodles) and shaved ice desserts. But these seasonal staples often contain far more calories, sugar and sodium than expected. Here are five popular summer foods that may quietly sabotage your diet.

Naengmyeon

Depending on the type, a serving of naengmyeon contains about 500 to 700 calories. More concerning than the calorie count, however, are its high carbohydrate and sodium levels.

Many commercially sold naengmyeon noodles contain relatively little buckwheat and are instead made primarily from starch, making them high in carbohydrates. The chilled broth also often contains sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.

Drinking all of the broth can provide more than half of the recommended daily sodium intake. Those trying to lose weight are advised to leave most of the broth behind. Adding a boiled egg or slices of lean meat can boost protein intake, helping slow blood sugar spikes and keep you feeling full longer.

Kongguksu

A bowl of kongguksu typically contains 700 to 900 calories, comparable to a serving of bibimbap or even pork cutlet.

Soybeans are rich in protein and healthy unsaturated fats, but the combination of thick soy milk and noodles significantly increases the dish's calorie content. Adding sugar raises it even further.

Rather than eating it frequently simply because it is considered healthy, nutrition experts recommend reducing the amount of noodles and adding toppings such as cucumber or boiled eggs to maintain protein while lowering overall calorie intake.

Shaved ice desserts

A bowl of patbingsu, or red bean shaved ice, can easily exceed 700 to 1,000 calories, depending on the toppings.

Although it appears light because it consists mostly of ice, the calories come from condensed milk, syrup, ice cream, rice cakes and cereal toppings. Some large café versions contain more calories than an average meal and exceed the recommended daily sugar intake in a single serving.

Sharing one serving and reducing condensed milk and extra toppings can significantly cut both calories and sugar.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains about 30 calories per 100 grams, while Oriental melon has about 31 calories per 100 grams, making both relatively low in calories.

However, because they contain so much water, people often eat large quantities without realizing it. Consuming one kilogram of watermelon — roughly half of a small watermelon — adds up to about 300 calories.

Excessive intake of fructose, the natural sugar found in fruit, can also contribute to fat storage when consumed in large amounts. Replacing meals with fruit or eating large portions late at night may hinder weight management.

Nutritionists recommend limiting fruit to 200 to 300 grams per serving as a snack and pairing it with protein-rich foods such as Greek yogurt or nuts to help reduce blood sugar fluctuations.

Sugary drinks

Frappes, smoothies, bubble tea and sweetened iced coffee typically contain 300 to 600 calories per serving, with some products approaching 700 calories.

Syrups, whipped cream and condensed milk can turn a drink into the calorie equivalent of a hamburger. Because liquid calories do not provide lasting fullness, they may also encourage people to eat more afterward.

For hydration, water, unsweetened tea or a plain Americano are healthier choices. If you prefer coffee drinks, simply skipping the syrup and whipped cream can substantially reduce your daily calorie intake.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.