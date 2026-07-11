Click here for more articles by Kormedi.com.

Actress Han Go-eun, 51, has revealed the homemade lunchbox she eats while filming television dramas. The actress previously surprised fans by saying she has maintained a weight of 52 kilograms for the past 33 years despite standing 172 centimeters tall.

In a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, "Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun," titled "For the first time in 11 years, my husband and I left Cheongdam and visited Seosulla-gil," Han enjoyed a date with her husband, Shin Young-soo, in Seoul's Jongno district.

Having been busy filming a drama, Han said, "I've been doing nothing but filming lately, so it feels refreshing to finally come out on a date."

She also shared that her husband prepares her lunch every day.

"My husband always packs my lunch," she said.

Shin explained his routine: "Before she leaves in the morning, I make sure she has protein and fruit. Since she rarely eats carbohydrates, I usually include a potato."

Han added that the lunchbox has become a hit with the drama staff.

"When I arrive in the morning, everyone asks, 'What did your husband pack for you today?'" she said, drawing smiles.

Han's lunchbox — consisting of protein, fruit and potatoes — is a well-balanced meal for both weight management and overall health.

Protein helps preserve muscle mass and promotes satiety, while fruit provides vitamins and antioxidant compounds. Potatoes, in particular, can be more filling than refined carbohydrates and are also good sources of vitamin C, potassium and dietary fiber.

Nutrition experts say the meal could be made even healthier by adding vegetables such as broccoli, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and cabbage. Vegetables increase fiber intake, helping people feel fuller for longer, slowing the rise in blood sugar after meals and supplying essential vitamins and minerals.

A small serving of nuts or a salad dressed with olive oil can also provide heart-healthy unsaturated fats, making the meal more nutritionally balanced.

Don't eliminate carbohydrates entirely

Although Han said she normally eats very few carbohydrates, experts emphasize that carbohydrates remain the body's primary source of energy and should be consumed in amounts appropriate to one's activity level.

Excessively restricting carbohydrates can reduce exercise performance, cause fatigue and make it harder to concentrate. If energy intake is insufficient, the body may begin breaking down protein — including muscle protein — for fuel.

For that reason, experts recommend eating moderate amounts of carbohydrates rather than cutting them out completely, even when trying to lose body fat or maintain a slim physique.

Besides potatoes, healthy sources of complex carbohydrates include brown rice, oats, sweet potatoes, kabocha squash, quinoa, barley and whole-wheat bread. These foods are rich in fiber and nutrients and help keep blood sugar levels more stable than refined carbohydrates. Boiling or steaming these foods, rather than frying or sautéing them in oil, is also recommended as a lower-calorie cooking method.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







