Korea to dispatch 700 young cultural ambassadors worldwide

Korea is launching a major initiative to position its younger generation at the forefront of global cultural diplomacy, moving beyond the traditional export of commercial entertainment to foster deep, grassroots international exchanges.

On Friday, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in partnership with the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, announced the official launch of the "2026 Youth K-Culture Global Frontier" program. The initiative will deploy approximately 700 young Koreans to 36 countries starting this month, transforming raw passion for the country’s cultural output into structured, hands-on international experiences.

The program splits participants into two tracks: self-directed projects and corporate internships. Under the self-directed track, young artists and creators will design and execute international cultural exchange projects across various disciplines, including visual arts, webtoons, literature and fashion.

Early initiatives showcase a strong emphasis on collaborative creation rather than simple exhibition.

This week, participants from the Seoul Institute of the Arts are attending the Bali Arts Festival in Indonesia to perform Bongsan Talchum, a traditional Korean mask dance. Crucially, they will premier a collaborative piece fusing the Korean tradition with Kecak, a Balinese dance-drama, alongside local Indonesian artists. Similarly, joint webtoon workshops are underway in Thailand, while the Chuncheon Culture Foundation will launch a collaborative visual arts project with creators in Hong Kong next month.

The internship track embeds young professionals directly within overseas cultural outposts. Participants will spend their terms handling public relations, content creation and administrative operations at overseas Korean Cultural Centers, Korea Creative Content Agency business hubs and Korea Tourism Organization branches worldwide, beginning with a deployment to the Korean Cultural Center in Sweden.

To support the massive deployment, the government will cover airfare, living expenses and insurance, while implementing pre-departure safety and cultural adaptation training.

The initiative reflects a strategic pivot in how Korea views its global cultural footprint, shifting from the top-down promotion of blockbuster cultural products to cultivating a pipeline of globally-minded cultural administrators. By embedding young citizens within international creative communities, the government said it hopes to build lasting networks that will sustain the country's cultural relevance for the next generation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.