We wanted to retain the distinct musical landscapes and colors of each of the four operas, much like individual episodes in a Netflix series.

"After reading an article analyzing that Korean films have earned worldwide acclaim because their directors serve as 'concept artists' who create the story, characters and visual world themselves, I immediately thought of Richard Wagner."

Adrien Perruchon, music director of the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra, drew the comparison during a press conference at Shinyoung Chamber Hall in southwestern Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District, July 8, introducing a concert version of highlights from Richard Wagner's "Der Ring des Nibelungen" ("The Ring of the Nibelung").

"Wagner is almost unique in music history in that he created not only the music, but also the story, the characters and the stage concept," Perruchon said. "That is why 'The Ring' remains a universal artistic legacy even today."

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the complete premiere of Wagner's four-opera cycle at Germany's iconic Bayreuth Festival. To commemorate the milestone, concert performances featuring highlights from all four operas — Das Rheingold ("The Rhinegold"), Die Walküre ("The Valkyrie"), Siegfried and Götterdämmerung ("Twilight of the Gods") — will be presented Aug. 8 at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall and Aug. 14 at the Bucheon Arts Center Concert Hall in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The performances condense the entire cycle into approximately four hours (235 minutes, including intermission).

Full productions of "The Ring" have rarely been staged in Korea. The only notable performances were the Mariinsky Theatre's visit in 2005 and the National Theatre Mannheim's production presented at the Daegu Opera Festival in 2022. Even the Korea National Opera will stage "Das Rheingold," the first opera in the cycle, for the first time this October.

Because of its enormous production costs, massive scale and the difficulty of assembling a cast capable of performing Wagner's demanding roles, "The Ring" is widely regarded as one of the most challenging operas to produce in Korea. Although the upcoming performances are not intended to replace a complete staging, they are significant in bringing together leading Korean Wagnerian singers to perform the cycle's principal roles on one stage.

Since mounting the complete 15-hour cycle is not realistically feasible, the performances will take the form of concert presentations with minimal sets, costumes and makeup, allowing audiences to focus on the music itself.

The cast includes bass-baritone Samuel Youn, baritone Choi In-sik, tenor Kim Jae-hyung and soprano Lee Myung-joo, accompanied by the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra under Perruchon's baton.

"The greatest challenge was preserving the chronological flow of the story while making it feel like one continuous narrative," Perruchon said. "At the same time, we wanted to retain the distinct musical landscapes and colors of each of the four operas, much like individual episodes in a Netflix series."

Youn, who has performed Wagner's operas on major international stages, including the Bayreuth Festival, for more than two decades, will take on the dual roles of Alberich and Hagen, serving as the dramatic centerpiece of the performance.

Describing the creation of the concert version as "an adventure and a challenge," Youn said, "We carefully considered how to preserve each character's leitmotifs while making the work accessible to audiences without overwhelming them."

Youn stressed that the project represents far more than a conventional gala concert.

"Even though this is the 150th anniversary of the complete premiere of 'The Ring,' I felt it simply wasn't right that no one was performing it," he said. "I take great pride in the fact that we are opening the door for it here."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.