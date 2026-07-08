Can't stop snacking? Eat this first to help prevent binge eating

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You tell yourself, “I'll just have a little,” but before you know it, the entire bag of chips is empty. Most people have experienced this at least once. Once your appetite kicks into high gear, it's often much harder to control than expected. This is especially true if you've gone too long without eating or if your meals lack protein and dietary fiber. In those situations, blood sugar levels can rise and fall rapidly, making overeating much more likely.

After enduring hunger for a long time, people tend to reach for foods that are quick and convenient, such as chips, bread or delivery meals. These processed foods are calorie-dense and often high in sugar and salt, which can further stimulate the appetite.

A better approach is to use a "pre-meal strategy" that takes the edge off your hunger first. Eating foods rich in protein, fiber and water before your main meal helps you feel full sooner, making it easier to control portion sizes. Here are some foods that may help reduce binge eating.

Potatoes

Because potatoes are rich in carbohydrates, many people assume they're bad for weight loss. However, when prepared properly, they can actually support appetite control. Boiled or steamed potatoes contain a lot of water and have a high volume relative to calories, helping you feel satisfied with a smaller amount.

If you're trying to prevent overeating, eating one small boiled potato about 20–30 minutes before a meal may help. Skip the butter and cheese — eat it plain or season it with a little salt and pepper.

A 100-gram serving of potato contains about 87 calories, 370 mg of potassium and 12 mg of vitamin C. Potassium helps remove excess sodium from the body and supports normal muscle function, while vitamin C plays an important role in collagen production and antioxidant activity.

Potatoes naturally contain some resistant starch, and cooling them after cooking increases its amount by changing the starch structure. Resistant starch isn't rapidly digested in the small intestine but instead passes into the large intestine. As a result, it slows digestion, helps prevent sharp spikes in blood sugar and may keep you feeling full for longer.

Another reason boiled potatoes are recommended is their exceptionally high satiety index, which measures how well foods suppress hunger compared with other foods containing the same number of calories. According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, boiled potatoes ranked among the most filling carbohydrate-rich foods.

Greek yogurt

If you feel hungry again shortly after eating, your meal may not have contained enough protein. Greek yogurt typically provides 8–10 grams of protein per 100 grams, considerably more than regular yogurt.

Because protein takes longer to digest, it delays the return of hunger, making Greek yogurt an excellent snack for appetite control. It also provides calcium and vitamin B, supporting bone health and your metabolism.

When you're craving something sweet, choosing plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt instead of sugary desserts reduces unnecessary sugar intake. Adding a small handful of berries, a sprinkle of cinnamon or a few nuts provides extra fiber and healthy fats.

However, nutritional content varies by brand, so check whether the yogurt is unsweetened and how much protein it contains. Be careful with toppings as well — even healthy additions such as granola or cereal can significantly increase calories. If you want extra sweetness, adding a small amount of fruit is a better option.

Edamame

Edamame are immature soybeans harvested before they fully ripen. They're commonly served in Japanese restaurants and bars, where diners remove the beans from the pods before eating them.

Cooked edamame provides approximately 11–12 grams of protein and 5 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams, along with potassium, folate and iron. The combination of plant protein and fiber helps increase fullness while slowing digestion and moderating blood sugar.

Another advantage is the way edamame is eaten. Removing each bean from its pod naturally slows your pace. Since the brain needs time to recognize fullness, eating more slowly can help prevent overeating.

Frozen edamame can be quickly microwaved for a convenient snack or added to salads, rice or noodle dishes for extra protein. If buying pre-seasoned varieties, choose those with less salt or season them yourself with pepper or lemon juice to avoid excess sodium.

Apples

Although apples are naturally sweet, they also contain plenty of water and dietary fiber. A 100-gram serving of apple with its peel intact contains about 52 calories, 2.4 grams of fiber and 107 mg of potassium.

Apples are rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that forms a gel-like substance when mixed with water. This slows stomach emptying and helps keep hunger from returning too quickly.

Because apples require plenty of chewing, they also naturally slow the pace of eating. If you're craving sweets, eating an apple first can satisfy some of that desire while adding far fewer calories than pastries or candy.

If binge eating is a recurring problem, keep washed, sliced apples on hand so they're just as convenient as grabbing a bag of chips. Apples are nutritious on their own, but if you're especially hungry, pairing them with a serving of plain Greek yogurt or a small amount of peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats, helping you feel fuller for longer.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.