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Singer Lim Young-woong recently joined TV personalities Jo Jazz, Hyun Bong-sik and Heo Kyung-hwan in helping harvest onions at an expansive onion field on the SBS variety show "Mountain Bachelor Hero." Despite working under the blazing summer sun, the atmosphere remained cheerful. Lim even turned the field into an impromptu concert venue by singing the farm owner's favorite song, "My Love Like the Starlight," live without musical accompaniment.

The day's hard work was followed by a hearty dinner. As a platter of fire-grilled spicy stir-fried pork was served, another dish naturally took center stage: fresh onion wraps. The combination of pork and raw onion drew praise from the cast.

The pairing is more than just delicious. Early summer, when freshly harvested onions are in season, is one of the best times to enjoy them raw. Fresh onions are crisp, juicy and rich in compounds associated with cardiovascular health. A slice of onion served alongside grilled or stir-fried meat may seem ordinary, but it is a seasonal combination that delivers both flavor and nutrition.

Freshly harvested onions are at their peak

Onions are a staple of the early summer table. According to Korea's Rural Development Administration, onions are generally harvested from early April through mid-June and are widely available in markets from early June to early July. That makes this the ideal time to enjoy fresh onions that have not been stored for long.

Fresh onions contain more moisture than stored onions, giving them a crisp texture, milder bite and less pungent flavor. Raw onions contain only about 40 kilocalories per 100 grams and provide dietary fiber, potassium and vitamin C. Fiber helps promote satiety and digestive health, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure by supporting sodium excretion.

Onions are often regarded as a heart-friendly vegetable because of the compounds responsible for their distinctive sharp flavor and aroma. Two of the best-known are quercetin and sulfur-containing compounds.

Quercetin is a flavonoid antioxidant that may help protect blood vessels and control LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels. Sulfur compounds give onions their characteristic pungency and are also responsible for the familiar sharp aroma released when onions are cut.

These compounds also explain why onions pair so well with meat. The sharp flavor helps cut through the richness of fatty dishes, while quercetin contributes to their reputation for supporting cardiovascular health. Enjoying raw onions alongside dishes such as pork belly or spicy stir-fried pork allows diners to benefit from these compounds without overpowering the flavor of the meat. A simple slice of onion can enhance both taste and nutritional balance.

The episode featured a country-style meal consisting of spicy stir-fried pork prepared from Jo's wife's recipe and soybean paste stew cooked by Heo. During the meal, one food item stood out: onion wraps.

Instead of wrapping the pork in lettuce or perilla leaves, the cast placed a generous piece of stir-fried pork and a dab of "ssamjang" (savory soybean chili paste) on a thick slice of raw onion, topped it with a small lettuce leaf and enjoyed it in a single bite.

The cast repetedly praised the combination, saying the crisp, pungent onion balanced the richness of the pork while enhancing its flavor. Lim also smiled after trying the onion wrap himself.

Onions complement meat because their aromatic compounds help offset greasy flavors, much like garlic and green onions are commonly used in meat dishes.

Fresh onions' natural sweetness and high moisture content make the pairing even better. They highlight the smoky flavor and spicy seasoning of stir-fried pork while adding a refreshing crunch. That balance is one reason the onion wraps received such enthusiastic reactions on the show.

Best ways to enjoy fresh onions

Fresh onions are excellent when eaten raw, thinly sliced into salads or added to cold dishes, where their crisp texture and juiciness shine. If their pungency is too strong, soaking the slices briefly in cold water for five to 10 minutes can mellow the flavor without stripping away too much of their characteristic taste.

Another simple preparation is a lightly dressed onion salad made with vinegar, soy sauce or salt and sesame oil. The tangy dressing softens the onions' sharpness, making them an excellent side dish for boldly seasoned meats such as spicy stir-fried pork or bulgogi.

Cooked onions offer different advantages. Stir-frying or roasting reduces their pungency while bringing out their natural sweetness. They also add depth of flavor to stir-fries, curries, stews and soups. While raw onions provide a refreshing contrast to rich meat dishes, cooked onions enhance sweetness and umami. Adding generous amounts of onions to strongly seasoned dishes also contributes moisture, creating a more balanced flavor.

When storing onions, keeping them dry is essential. Whole onions should be kept in a cool, well-ventilated place, while cut onions should be refrigerated in an airtight container and consumed promptly. Rather than storing fresh seasonal onions for extended periods, they are best enjoyed raw, stir-fried or roasted to make the most of their signature crispness and natural sweetness.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.