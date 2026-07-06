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When it comes to gut health, kimchi is hard to overlook. The fermented dish contains probiotics — beneficial bacteria that can support a healthy gut microbiome. Napa cabbage, its main ingredient, is rich in dietary fiber, which helps stimulate bowel movements and may lower the risk of constipation and colorectal cancer.

Kimchi does have a downside. Because it is made by salting vegetables before fermentation, it can be high in sodium. Excessive sodium intake may contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of stomach cancer. Still, with a few adjustments, kimchi can remain an excellent part of a healthy diet.

Unlike fresh vegetables, kimchi is rarely eaten on its own. If it is overly salty, people often eat more rice than they realize to balance the flavor. For those trying to lose weight, this can lead to excessive carbohydrate intake.

Even multigrain rice, while slower to raise blood sugar than white rice, is still a carbohydrate-rich food. One solution is to prepare kimchi with less salt. Kimchi is not limited to traditional napa cabbage kimchi — there are many varieties that can be chosen according to individual tastes and health needs.

Beta-carotene in cabbage may help regulate blood sugar

The dark green outer leaves of napa cabbage are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Beta-carotene supports immune function and may help slow the rise in blood sugar after meals.

Cabbage is also a good source of vitamin C, and much of this nutrient remains intact even after cooking or fermentation. As a result, people can still obtain vitamin C from kimchi or cabbage soup.

Kimchi also contains ingredients such as red pepper powder, garlic and ginger, which enhance not only its flavor but also its nutritional value. Together, these ingredients may produce complementary health benefits.

Capsaicin, the compound that gives red pepper its heat, has been linked in numerous studies to increased fat burning, suggesting it may aid weight management.

Ginger contains gingerol, which supports cardiovascular health and healthy blood circulation. It may help reduce blood viscosity, lowering the risk of blood clots. Ginger is also believed to stimulate bile secretion, which can help remove LDL ("bad") cholesterol.

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antibacterial properties. It may also help lower blood cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

Control your rice intake, start with fresh cabbage

Ultimately, anyone hoping to manage their weight with kimchi should pay close attention to how much rice they eat. If salty kimchi leads to extra servings of rice, it could contribute to weight gain rather than weight loss.

Eating fresh napa cabbage or cabbage before a meal may help control blood sugar and support weight management. Because cabbage is about 95 percent water, it promotes fullness, which can naturally reduce carbohydrate intake later in the meal.

Cabbage also contains vitamin U, a nutrient known for helping protect the stomach lining. After being absorbed, it may also help the liver process accumulated fat, contributing to the prevention and management of fatty liver disease.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.