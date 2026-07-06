'Still in her 30s?' 63-year-old Hwang Shin-hye stuns in swimsuit

Click here for more articles by Kormedi.com.

Actress Hwang Shin-hye has once again impressed fans with her slim, toned physique.

Recently, Hwang shared photos on social media of herself enjoying the water with her daughter, Lee Jin-yi, captioning the post, "It's summer." Wearing a swimsuit and sunglasses, she effortlessly embraced the season with a youthful look.

Her sun-kissed skin and lean, sculpted figure — the result of years of consistent self-care — quickly caught the attention of fans. Many commented, "I would believe she's in her 30s," and "She's motivating me to work out."

Hwang has long been open about her wellness routine. Rather than relying on intensive training programs or restrictive diets, she has repeatedly said that one of her favorite forms of exercise is something almost anyone can do: climbing stairs.

Stair climbing is an accessible aerobic exercise that requires no special equipment. Climbing stairs burns about 1.5 times more energy than walking on flat ground, helping reduce body fat and cholesterol while improving cardiovascular fitness.

It is also an effective way to strengthen the lower body. Building muscles in large muscle groups, such as the thighs and glutes, helps improve blood sugar regulation. The thigh muscles account for roughly half of the body's total muscle mass, and greater muscle mass increases the body's ability to store glucose, helping prevent post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Regular stair climbing may even help people live longer. According to researchers at the University of East Anglia, people who habitually climb stairs have a 24 percent lower risk of death from all causes than those who do not. Their risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases — including heart attack, heart failure and stroke — was 39 percent lower.

However, experts advise exercising within your fitness level to avoid injury. If you experience leg pain or become excessively short of breath while climbing stairs, you should stop and rest. Taking the elevator back down after climbing can also help reduce stress on the knees and joints.

Hwang is known for paying as much attention to her skin as she does to her physique. She has previously shared her beauty routine centered on what she calls the "hexagon zone" — six areas of the face: the forehead, under-eye area, outer corners of the eyes, corners of the mouth, smile lines and jawline.

These areas have relatively thin skin, making them more prone to dryness and wrinkles. Because signs of aging tend to appear more prominently in thinner skin, maintaining these areas may help preserve a youthful appearance.

Keeping the skin well moisturized is important, but daily habits also matter. Frequently raising the eyebrows can deepen forehead wrinkles, while rubbing the eyes or removing eye makeup too aggressively may contribute to wrinkles around the eyes. Regularly drinking through a straw and sleeping on your stomach or side can also promote the development of nasolabial folds.

The jawline can become less defined as collagen levels decline with age, making a double chin more noticeable. To help maintain skin elasticity in this area, experts recommend eating antioxidant-rich foods such as tomatoes, which are high in lycopene, and vitamin C-rich fruits, both of which support healthy skin.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.