No longer cheap: Koreans' favorite summer health food, samgyetang, nears $13 a bowl

The price of samgyetang (traditional Korean ginseng chicken soup), Korea’s signature summer health food, has continued to rise and is now approaching 20,000 won (about $13) per bowl in Seoul, making it one of the most expensive dining-out menus after grilled pork belly.

According to the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal Cham Price on Saturday, the average price of samgyetang in Seoul stood at 18,154 won as of May this year. At some well-known samgyetang specialty restaurants, a single bowl already costs more than 20,000 won.

The figure marks a 29 percent increase from 14,077 won in May 2021. The increase outpaces the rise in chicken prices. Data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.’s agricultural market information service KAMIS showed that the nationwide average retail price of broiler chicken reached 6,518 won per kilogram in May, up 20 percent from 5,433 won in May 2021.

Industry observers say the steeper increase in samgyetang prices reflects not only higher chicken costs but also rising prices of ingredients such as ginseng, garlic and glutinous rice, along with increased rent and labor expenses.

Among major dining-out menus in Seoul, samgyetang is now one of the most expensive options. As of May, the highest average price was for samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) at 21,321 won for 200 grams, followed by samgyetang at 18,154 won. It was followed by naengmyeon (cold noodle dish) at 12,615 won, bibimbap (Korean mixed rice with vegetables, meat and red chili paste sauce) at 11,769 won and kalguksu (hand-cut noodle dish) at 10,038 won.

Demand for samgyetang typically rises ahead of Boknal, the three hottest days of summer when many Koreans eat the chicken-and-ginseng soup as a traditional energy-boosting meal.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.