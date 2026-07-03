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Actor Hwang Jung-min has drawn attention for his noticeably improved skin and slimmer appearance.

On Tuesday, Elle Korea's YouTube channel released a video featuring Hwang and his "Hope" co-stars Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon. In the video, Hwang appeared with a sharper jawline and a brighter, more even complexion.

Fans quickly noticed the transformation, leaving comments such as, "Hwang Jung-min has become so handsome," "Did he lose weight? He looks amazing," and "His signature drinker's flush is completely gone. His self-care is incredible."

Long known in the entertainment industry as a heavy drinker, Hwang had earned the nickname "sulton" — literally, "alcohol tone" — for his characteristically flushed complexion. In the new video, however, the redness had largely disappeared and his skin appeared smoother and healthier.

Hwang previously revealed in multiple media interviews that he has been abstaining from alcohol for the past two years, leading many fans to credit his dramatic change to sobriety.

Why quitting alcohol improves skin

Alcohol can have a significant impact on skin health. Because it acts as a diuretic, it dehydrates the body and weakens the skin's protective barrier. Once a person stops drinking, the skin gradually regains its ability to retain moisture, leaving the complexion looking smoother.

Alcohol also disrupts immune function and increases the release of inflammatory cytokines, which can worsen inflammation throughout the body. This may contribute to skin conditions such as acne and seborrheic dermatitis. As the skin barrier recovers after quitting alcohol, elasticity can improve and fine lines may become less noticeable.

Hwang's fading facial redness can be explained in the same way. Alcohol causes blood vessels to dilate, leading to facial flushing. Long-term abstinence allows the tiny blood vessels in the skin to stabilize, reducing redness and restoring a more even skin tone.

Health benefits go beyond the skin

The benefits of giving up alcohol extend well beyond appearance.

According to previous studies, one month of abstinence can reduce insulin resistance by about 25 percent and lower blood pressure by roughly 6 percent. Digestive function also recovers relatively quickly, with symptoms such as bloating and acid reflux often improving within four weeks. Some studies have also found that it lowers the risk of cancer.

Hwang's slimmer facial contours may also be linked to his decision to stop drinking.

Alcoholic beverages are high in calories. A 500-milliliter bottle of beer contains about 250 calories, while a 360-milliliter bottle of soju contains around 400 calories. When paired with the high-fat, high-sodium foods commonly eaten while drinking, it becomes easy to exceed the recommended daily calorie intake of about 2,000 calories.

The issue is not just calorie intake. When alcohol enters the body, the liver prioritizes metabolizing it over burning fat, delaying fat oxidation and making it easier for body fat to accumulate.

Alcohol also suppresses the production of leptin, the hormone that signals fullness, while increasing levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates appetite. As a result, people tend to overeat while drinking. Excess sodium intake associated with pouplar side dishes for alcohol can also cause water retention, leading to bloating and weight gain.

By contrast, quitting alcohol naturally reduces daily calorie intake. For people who previously drank at least twice a week, abstaining from alcohol alone may result in a weight loss of around 1 to 2 kilograms over the course of a month, even without additional exercise.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







