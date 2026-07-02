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For many people, breakfast is as simple as a slice of toast, a bagel or a croissant. Bread is quick, convenient and easy to prepare, but frequent warnings that it's unhealthy can leave people feeling guilty. The good news is that there's no need to give it up altogether.

Instead, follow one simple rule: Whenever you eat bread, add either a source of protein or a serving of vegetables.

Spread peanut butter instead of jam on toast and pair it with a boiled egg on the side. Eat a small salad with your bagel. If you're having a croissant, also eat a cup of Greek yogurt. These simple combinations help create a more balanced meal and keep you feeling full for longer.

One egg for every serving of bread

Although bread does contain some protein, it is primarily a source of carbohydrates. Two slices of white bread provide about 6 to 7 grams of protein. Adding one boiled egg contributes another 6 grams, helping make up for what the bread lacks.

Protein is essential not only for maintaining muscle but also for promoting satiety. Meals made up mostly of carbohydrates are digested relatively quickly, often leading to hunger soon after eating. Including protein slows digestion, allowing food to stay in the stomach longer and delaying the return of hunger.

A boiled egg contains only about 70 to 80 calories, making it an easy addition to a meal. It also provides vitamin B12, which supports normal nerve function and red blood cell formation, as well as choline, an important nutrient involved in maintaining cell membranes and brain function.

Instead of spreading your bread generously with butter, try mashing a boiled egg and using it as a sandwich filling. Mixing it with a little plain yogurt and black pepper creates a creamy texture while reducing the amount of mayonnaise needed. Adding a slice of cheese can further boost protein and calcium intake.

Eat vegetables first

How you eat your meal matters almost as much as what you eat.

Starting with bread when you're very hungry often leads to eating too quickly and consuming more than intended. Instead, begin with vegetables rich in water and fiber, such as lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes or mixed greens. Eating vegetables first naturally slows the pace of the meal and can help reduce the urge to reach for another slice of bread.

Simply adding a slice of tomato to a sandwich is unlikely to provide much fiber. The key is to eat a separate serving of vegetables before eating the bread. If making a salad feels like too much work, a handful of cherry tomatoes, half a cucumber or a few slices of bell pepper can serve the same purpose.

Increasing vegetable intake also boosts dietary fiber, which supports digestive health and regular bowel movements. Adults are generally advised to consume 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day, but many fall short of that target.

Choose unsweetened peanut butter over butter or jam

Butter and jam are classic bread toppings, but using generous amounts increases calories, along with sugar and saturated fat intake. This is especially true for croissants, which already contain a significant amount of butter.

Unsweetened peanut butter offers a healthier alternative by supplying both protein and heart-healthy unsaturated fats. These fats can also help keep you full for longer. However, peanut butter is calorie-dense, providing around 90 to 100 calories per tablespoon, so it's best to spread it thinly.

Reading the ingredient list is equally important. Many commercial products contain added sugar or palm oil. Look for products in which peanuts are the primary ingredient and added sugars or palm oil are kept to a minimum.

For extra flavor and nutrition, top the peanut butter with a few thin slices of banana, which adds fiber and potassium. Using about half a banana helps keep calories in check. A light sprinkle of cinnamon can enhance sweetness and aroma without adding sugar.

Pair coffee with Greek yogurt

Coffee and bread are a popular breakfast combination, but nutritionally they leave room for improvement.

Adding a cup of plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt provides extra protein and calcium. Depending on the product, 100 grams of Greek yogurt contains about 9 to 11 grams of protein, along with calcium and beneficial probiotics. Fresh blueberries or strawberries can further increase fiber and antioxidant intake.

Greek yogurt can also double as a bread spread. Mixing it with a little black pepper, olive oil and lemon juice creates a creamy, tangy spread. Using it instead of jam or cream cheese reduces sugar and saturated fat while adding a fresh flavor to sandwiches.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.