BTS' V to front Jinro's global expansion campaign

HiteJinro has appointed BTS member V as the global ambassador for its export soju brand Jinro, as the company steps up efforts to expand its presence in overseas markets.

The company said Friday that the appointment is part of its strategy to make the Jinro brand more familiar and accessible to consumers around the world.

As global ambassador, V will help strengthen Jinro's brand recognition and appeal across international markets while also participating in a range of domestic marketing campaigns for the soju brand, engaging with consumers both in Korea and abroad.

In the soju industry, female celebrities have traditionally been favored as brand models because of the industry's predominantly male consumer base. However, Jinro serves as HiteJinro's flagship export brand and has also gained strong popularity among younger consumers in Korea, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, thanks to its signature toad mascot.

HiteJinro said it selected V because of his global recognition and his ability to embody the youthful, trendy image the Jinro brand seeks to project.

HiteJinro currently exports its soju products under the Jinro brand to 91 countries.

Domestically, Jinro has enjoyed strong sales since its launch in 2019, driven by its clean taste and marketing centered on the brand's iconic toad character. As of February this year, cumulative sales had surpassed 2.6 billion bottles — equivalent to roughly 12 bottles sold every second.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.